GBP/JPY technical analysis: Bulls fail to defend 200-hour SMA post-UK PMI, seems vulnerable

The GBP/JPY cross extended the previous session's pullback from near three-week tops and weakened farther for the second straight session on Tuesday.

The intraday bearish pressure remained unabated following the release of awful UK construction PMI, which added to Monday's weaker manufacturing PMI.

Sustained weakness below a confluence support - comprising of 100-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level of the 135.37-137.80 recent corrective bounce from multi-month lows, was seen as a key trigger for intraday bearish traders.

A subsequent slide below 200-hour SMA and 50% Fibo. level now seems to have paved the way for the resumption of the prior/well-established bearish trajectory amid heightened UK political and economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bearish bias and add credence to the negative outlook, albeit slightly oversold conditions on the 1-hourly chart might help limit deeper losses.

A follow-through selling below 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 136.30-25 region, will reinforce the bearish bias and accelerate the slide towards testing sub-136.00 level en-route mid-135.00s and multi-month lows.

GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart