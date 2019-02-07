GBP/JPY technical analysis: Bulls fail to defend 200-hour SMA post-UK PMI, seems vulnerable

- The GBP/JPY cross extended the previous session's pullback from near three-week tops and weakened farther for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- The intraday bearish pressure remained unabated following the release of awful UK construction PMI, which added to Monday's weaker manufacturing PMI.
Sustained weakness below a confluence support - comprising of 100-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level of the 135.37-137.80 recent corrective bounce from multi-month lows, was seen as a key trigger for intraday bearish traders.
A subsequent slide below 200-hour SMA and 50% Fibo. level now seems to have paved the way for the resumption of the prior/well-established bearish trajectory amid heightened UK political and economic uncertainty.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bearish bias and add credence to the negative outlook, albeit slightly oversold conditions on the 1-hourly chart might help limit deeper losses.
A follow-through selling below 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 136.30-25 region, will reinforce the bearish bias and accelerate the slide towards testing sub-136.00 level en-route mid-135.00s and multi-month lows.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|137.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.98
|Daily SMA50
|139.84
|Daily SMA100
|142.77
|Daily SMA200
|143.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.8
|Previous Daily Low
|136.74
|Previous Weekly High
|137.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.8
|Previous Monthly High
|138.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.72
