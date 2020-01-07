GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Bulls cheer break of 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci

- GBP/JPY trades near the three-day high after breaking near-term key resistances.
- While bulls aim to revisit early-month tops, bears will enter below the horizontal area including monthly lows.
GBP/JPY takes the bids to 142.90 while heading into the UK open on Tuesday. The pair recently crossed 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 22-December 13 upsides. As a result, the pair’s recent recovery is likely to get extended.
In doing so, the early-month tops surrounding 144.45/50 will be in the buyers’ immediate focus. A break of which could propel prices to December 16 top of 146.82 and then towards the previous month high surrounding 148.00.
During the quote’s further rise past-148.00, 148.90 and 150.00 will grab the Bull’s attention.
Meanwhile, sellers will look for entry below 140.93/85 area including multiple lows marked since early-December.
In that case, 140.00 round-figure and November month bottom close to 139.30 could return to the charts.
GBP/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.92
|Today Daily Change
|14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|142.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.12
|Daily SMA50
|141.66
|Daily SMA100
|137.68
|Daily SMA200
|137.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.8
|Previous Daily Low
|140.84
|Previous Weekly High
|146.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|141
|Previous Monthly High
|147.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks north, to set fresh multi-month high on weak US ISM data
EUR/USD is looking north, having carved out a bullish higher low in the last two trading days and could rise to five-month highs above 1.1239 if the US data shows deceleration or contraction in the non-manufacturing activity.
GBP/USD extends recovery, eyes on UK Parliamentary vote
GBP/USD seems to carry the gains amid large expectations that the UK PM’s Brexit plan will be passed in today’s voting. Risk reset and uncertainty surrounding the UK opposition Labour Party’s future also help the cable.
Forex Today: Risk recovers on fading Mid-East tensions; Eurozone CPI eyed
Risk reset was the underlying theme in Asia this Tuesday, as markets reassessed the US-Iran geopolitical risks amid no signs of escalation in sight. The Japanese yen lost ground amid a recovery in the Asian equities and Treasury yields.
WTI extends losses to $62.50 amid risk reshuffle, trade headlines
WTI extends losses for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while declining to $62.50 last hour. The energy benchmark seems to have been bearing the burden of traders’ risk reassessment and profit-booking.
USD/JPY: Further recovery likely towards 108.88/93 confluence
USD/JPY remains on the front foot near 108.50 after breaking the one-week-old descending trend line. 100/200-bar EMA, Thursday’s high on the Bull’s radar. Sellers can aim for October lows during fresh downside.