GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Bullish spinning top on D1, break of 21-day SMA favor buyers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY holds onto recovery gains for the third day in a row.
  • Prices above 21-day SMA, bullish candlestick formation highlight 50% Fibonacci retracement as nearby resistance.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level adds to the support.

GBP/JPY takes the bids to 143.15 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair keeps its latest break beyond 21-day SMA while trading around the one-week top. Also supporting the buyers is the bullish spinning top candlestick formation on the daily (D1) chart.

Hence, the quote is likely to extend its recovery towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of late-November bottoms to December month top, around 143.65.

During the pair’s further upside, 144.35/40 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 145.90 can entertain the Bulls.

On the contrary, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 142.60 can offer additional support, below a 21-day SMA level of 143.00.

Should sellers manage to smash 142.60, the weekly low near 140.84 and a seven-week-old rising trend line, at 140.67 now, will hold the key to 140.00 round-figure.

GBP/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 143.14
Today Daily Change 0.32
Today Daily Change % 0.22%
Today daily open 142.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 143.04
Daily SMA50 141.75
Daily SMA100 137.95
Daily SMA200 137.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 143.12
Previous Daily Low 141.12
Previous Weekly High 146.27
Previous Weekly Low 141
Previous Monthly High 147.96
Previous Monthly Low 140.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 142.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 141.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 141.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 140.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 139.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 143.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 144.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 145.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

