GBP/JPY technical analysis: Breaks through over 1-week old descending trend-line on upbeat UK PMI

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  The British Pound picked up some pace following the release of better than expected UK services PMI for May and lifted the GBP/JPY cross beyond mid-137.00s, or fresh multi-day tops.

   •  The positive momentum assisted the cross to break through a short-term descending trend-line - extending from late May, which might now be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. 

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction and add credence to the break-out momentum. However, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to recover from the oversold territory on the daily chart and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.

Hence, the ongoing recovery might still be categorized as a corrective bounce, which runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Any subsequent move beyond the 138.00 round figure mark seems more likely to be used as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 138.50-55 region. 

GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 137.69
Today Daily Change 0.35
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 137.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 139.8
Daily SMA50 143.15
Daily SMA100 143.83
Daily SMA200 144.2
Levels
Previous Daily High 137.47
Previous Daily Low 136.54
Previous Weekly High 139.65
Previous Weekly Low 136.63
Previous Monthly High 146.52
Previous Monthly Low 136.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 137.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 136.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 136.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 136.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 135.82
Daily Pivot Point R1 137.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 138.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 138.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs

EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs

The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further

GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further

The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data

USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data

ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.

USD/JPY News

World trade heading for the worst year since 2009

World trade heading for the worst year since 2009

The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth. 

Read more

Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330

Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330

The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.

Gold News

