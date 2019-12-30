GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Below 21-day SMA, 12-day-old trendline amid bearish MACD

- GBP/JPY recovers after Monday’s losses.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, December 16 low adds to resistances.
- A confluence of 50-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement limit immediate declines.
GBP/JPY takes the bids to 142.86 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair needs to overcome key nearby technical resistances, not to forget bearish MACD, to justify the recent recovery.
21-day SMA around 143.00, followed by a downward sloping trend line since December 13, at 143.47 now, are likely immediate upside barriers for the pair traders to watch.
In a case where the quote rises beyond 143.50, December 16 low around 145.75 holds the key to additional run-up towards the monthly high close to 148.00.
Alternatively, 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October low to mid-month top, around 141.30/40, can question sellers.
It’s worth mentioning that the monthly bottom around 140.30, 140.00 round figure and 50% Fibonacci retracement, at 139.25, will please the bears after 141.30.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.88
|Today Daily Change
|-25 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|143.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.93
|Daily SMA50
|141.31
|Daily SMA100
|136.81
|Daily SMA200
|138.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.7
|Previous Daily Low
|141.94
|Previous Weekly High
|144.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.28
|Previous Monthly High
|141.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Bears lining up to give some punishment for overly committed bulls
USD/JPY has moved into a sideways consolidation between 108.76 and 109 the figure following a tumble overnight in an extension of the Xmas holiday supply from a well-defined resistance level around 109.70.
EUR/USD surges to December highs above 1.1200
The American dollar resumed its decline in the US session, despite generally encouraging local data. Wall Street trading heavily in thin market conditions.
What to Worry About Today: the Year Ahead
Right off the bat, we need to point out that both currencies and equities are counting on the US-China trade deal to be a Real Thing. Having observed Trump’s erratic behavior for several years now, we say confidence in this outcome is at odds with any sensible reality-check.
Gold retreats from two-month highs, continues to trade above $1510
The XAU/USD pair gained more than $30 last week supported by the broad-based USD weakness and closed at $1511.
USD/JPY: Bears lining up to give some punishment for overly committed bulls
USD/JPY has moved into a sideways consolidation between 108.76 and 109 the figure following a tumble overnight in an extension of the Xmas holiday supply from a well-defined resistance level around 109.70.