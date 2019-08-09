GBP/JPY technical analysis: Bears await a sustained breakthrough 128.00 mark post-UK macro data

The mentioned handle should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if broken should pave the way for an extension of the recent bearish trajectory, though extremely oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some cautions before positioning for any further depreciating move. Having said that, a convincing breakthrough the mentioned support might turn the cross vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the 127.00 round figure mark en-route its next major support near mid-126.00s - levels not seen since Nov. 2016. On the flip side, any attempted recovery back above mid-128.00s could get extended but seems more likely to meet with some aggressive support and fizzle out rather quickly near the 129.00 handle - coinciding with a short-term descending trend-line extending from the 130.00 psychological mark or weekly tops set on Tuesday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.