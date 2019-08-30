GBP/JPY technical analysis: Bearish continuation pattern spotted on short-term charts

- Continued with its struggle to sustain above the 130.00 handle.
- Short-term technical set-up remains in favour of bearish traders.
The GBP/JPY cross remained well within a broader trading range held over the past two weeks or so and has been oscillating between two converging trend-lines, forming a symmetrical triangle on short-term charts.
The symmetrical triangle usually forms during a trend as a continuation pattern - bearish in this case - but sometimes marks important trend reversals and thus, warrant some caution before initiating fresh bearish bets.
With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts holding in the negative territory, bearish traders are likely to retain their dominant position amid growing fears that the UK will crash out of the European Union on October 31.
However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the triangle support, currently near the 129.25 region, and a subsequent weakness below the 129.00 handle before positioning for a further depreciating move.
Below the mentioned handle - nearing 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart - the cross seems all set to accelerate the slide towards testing the 127.70-60 horizontal zone with some intermediate support near the 128.30-20 region.
On the flip side, the top end of the symmetrical triangle - around the key 130.00 psychological mark - should act as a key barrier, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering bounce towards the 130.70 region en-route the 131.00 handle.
GBP/JPY 4-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|129.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.02
|Daily SMA50
|132.67
|Daily SMA100
|136.9
|Daily SMA200
|140.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.04
|Previous Daily Low
|128.97
|Previous Weekly High
|130.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.26
|Previous Monthly High
|137.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
