GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: 21-day SMA restricts immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY is mildly positive below the near-term key resistance.
  • The pair stays above 38.2% Fibonacci retracement since early December.
  • 100/200-day SMA confluence offers strong support.

GBP/JPY holds onto recovery gains while taking the bids to 142.92 during early Thursday morning in Asia. The pair has been capped below 21-day SMA off-late but stays above 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-December since December 04.

As a result, buyers look for entry beyond a 21-day SMA level of 143.00 to question 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 143.82.

However, pair’s further upside will be questioned by a short-term descending trend line, near 145.50, which if broken can propel GBP/JPY prices to 148.00.

On the contrary, pair’s declines below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 141.25 can drag the quote to 140.00 and then to 50% Fibonacci retracement, at 139.17.

It should, however, be noted that the confluence of 100 and 200-day SMA around 137.90/138.10 could restrict the pair’s additional south-run below 139.17.

GBP/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 142.93
Today Daily Change 0.52
Today Daily Change % 0.37%
Today daily open 142.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 143.07
Daily SMA50 141.7
Daily SMA100 137.81
Daily SMA200 137.92
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 143.3
Previous Daily Low 142.02
Previous Weekly High 146.27
Previous Weekly Low 141
Previous Monthly High 147.96
Previous Monthly Low 140.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 142.51
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 142.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 141.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 140.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 143.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 143.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 144.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

