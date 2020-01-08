GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: 21-day SMA restricts immediate upside

- GBP/JPY is mildly positive below the near-term key resistance.
- The pair stays above 38.2% Fibonacci retracement since early December.
- 100/200-day SMA confluence offers strong support.
GBP/JPY holds onto recovery gains while taking the bids to 142.92 during early Thursday morning in Asia. The pair has been capped below 21-day SMA off-late but stays above 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-December since December 04.
As a result, buyers look for entry beyond a 21-day SMA level of 143.00 to question 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 143.82.
However, pair’s further upside will be questioned by a short-term descending trend line, near 145.50, which if broken can propel GBP/JPY prices to 148.00.
On the contrary, pair’s declines below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 141.25 can drag the quote to 140.00 and then to 50% Fibonacci retracement, at 139.17.
It should, however, be noted that the confluence of 100 and 200-day SMA around 137.90/138.10 could restrict the pair’s additional south-run below 139.17.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.93
|Today Daily Change
|0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37%
|Today daily open
|142.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.07
|Daily SMA50
|141.7
|Daily SMA100
|137.81
|Daily SMA200
|137.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.3
|Previous Daily Low
|142.02
|Previous Weekly High
|146.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|141
|Previous Monthly High
|147.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is China CPI/PPI data and how could they affect AUD/USD?
CPI and PPI numbers from Australia’s largest customer will undoubtedly affect the AUD/USD moves and so does the domestic trade data. However, the market’s positive reaction could be compressed amid the present cautious trade sentiment.
USD/JPY risk-rally is sensitive to fresh Baghdad-noise, markets on alert
USD/JPY is starting out in Tokyo steady on the 109 handle between 109.01 and 109.12 at the time of writing, consolidating the risk-on rally that ensued overnight following Trump's de-escalating address over the US/Iran crisis.
Do manufacturing and service PMIs depict the same US economy?
Sentiment and activity indexes in the services sector rose in December as the pending trade deal with China set the stage for an improved US economy in the first half of the year.
Gold: Under pressure beyond short-term key support
Gold prices remain under pressure for the second consecutive day while taking rounds to $1,558 during the Asian session on Thursday. The Bullion dropped from the highest since early 2013 on Wednesday.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.