GBP/JPY technical analysis: 21-D EMA limits immediate downside

- 138.33, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement cap short-term advances.
- Sustained downside beneath 21-D EMA can recall latest lows on the chart.
Having breached 21-day exponential moving average (21-D EMA), GBP/JPY seems well inclined to extend its latest recovery as it takes the round to 137.55 during early Monday morning in Asia.
In doing so, June 11 top near 138.33 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of March to June month downpour near 138.51 are likely immediate resistances to watch.
Should prices manage to cross 138.51, 50-D EMA level of 139.22 and 140.00 round-figure may gain market attention.
On the downside break of 137.36 comprising 21-D EMA, the pair can recall June 04 low of 136.54 ahead of highlighting June end bottoms surrounding 135.80 and the previous month low near 135.37.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.57
|Today Daily Change
|60 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44%
|Today daily open
|136.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.97
|Daily SMA50
|140
|Daily SMA100
|142.82
|Daily SMA200
|143.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.21
|Previous Daily Low
|136.26
|Previous Weekly High
|137.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.8
|Previous Monthly High
|138.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
