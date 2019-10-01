GBP/JPY technical analysis: 133.60/65 becomes the tough nut to crack for buyers

- GBP/JPY follows a range between 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 133.60/65 resistance-confluence.
- 50/100-bar SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement restrict upside.
- 200-bar SMA becomes key downside support.
Despite trading modestly in the positive territory since the week start, GBP/JPY is yet to confront key upside barrier as it takes rounds to 132.80 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
The 133.60/65 confluence region, comprising 50 and 100-bar simple moving average together with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of September month advances, restrict pair’s upside.
Should prices rally beyond 133.65, 134.60 and 135.20/25 can entertain buyers ahead of highlighting previous month top of 135.75.
Meanwhile, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 132.30 can act as immediate support before dragging the quote to 200-bar SMA level of 131.60.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.8
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|132.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.07
|Daily SMA50
|131.32
|Daily SMA100
|134.23
|Daily SMA200
|139.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.34
|Previous Daily Low
|132.46
|Previous Weekly High
|134.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.31
|Previous Monthly High
|135.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid a slew of Brexit headlines
GBP/USD stops further declines with little reaction to Brexit news during early Asia. The UK PM Johnson to soon reveal final Brexit plan and might ignore Benn Bill. Though, Senior Judges prepare to face the action.
USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108
After spending the majority of the day fluctuating in a relatively narrow band below the 108 handle, the USD/JPY turned north in the last hour and advanced to a fresh daily high of 108.15.
Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows
After closing the previous week below the critical $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the backfoot and slumped to its lowest level since early August at $1,480.
Fed Actions Are More Impactful on Gold & Silver Than Political Circuses
Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi has begun impeachment inquiry against President Donald J. Trump. Partisan camps on both sides have planted their stakes in the ground, but investors want to know how the unfolding political drama will impact their wealth.