GBP/JPY technical analysis: 133.60/65 becomes the tough nut to crack for buyers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY follows a range between 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 133.60/65 resistance-confluence.
  • 50/100-bar SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement restrict upside.
  • 200-bar SMA becomes key downside support.

Despite trading modestly in the positive territory since the week start, GBP/JPY is yet to confront key upside barrier as it takes rounds to 132.80 during Tuesday’s Asian session.

The 133.60/65 confluence region, comprising 50 and 100-bar simple moving average together with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of September month advances, restrict pair’s upside.

Should prices rally beyond 133.65, 134.60 and 135.20/25 can entertain buyers ahead of highlighting previous month top of 135.75.

Meanwhile, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 132.30 can act as immediate support before dragging the quote to 200-bar SMA level of 131.60.

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 132.8
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 132.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 133.07
Daily SMA50 131.32
Daily SMA100 134.23
Daily SMA200 139.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 133.34
Previous Daily Low 132.46
Previous Weekly High 134.62
Previous Weekly Low 132.31
Previous Monthly High 135.75
Previous Monthly Low 126.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 133.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 132.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 132.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 132
Daily Pivot Point S3 131.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 133.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 133.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 134.18

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data

EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data

EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid a slew of Brexit headlines

GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid a slew of Brexit headlines

GBP/USD stops further declines with little reaction to Brexit news during early Asia. The UK PM Johnson to soon reveal final Brexit plan and might ignore Benn Bill. Though, Senior Judges prepare to face the action.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108

USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108

After spending the majority of the day fluctuating in a relatively narrow band below the 108 handle, the USD/JPY turned north in the last hour and advanced to a fresh daily high of 108.15.

USD/JPY News

Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows

Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows

After closing the previous week below the critical $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the backfoot and slumped to its lowest level since early August at $1,480.

Gold News

Fed Actions Are More Impactful on Gold & Silver Than Political Circuses

Fed Actions Are More Impactful on Gold & Silver Than Political Circuses

Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi has begun impeachment inquiry against President Donald J. Trump. Partisan camps on both sides have planted their stakes in the ground, but investors want to know how the unfolding political drama will impact their wealth.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures