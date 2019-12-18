GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: 10-DMA exerts downside pressure towards 143.00/142.90

GBP/JPY remains on the back foot around the one-week low.

A confluence of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and short-term rising trend line can restrict immediate declines.

Buyers will look for a clear break beyond 143.72/80 regions for fresh entry.

Following its sustained trading below 10-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA), GBP/JPY seesaws around 143.37 during Thursday’s Asian session.

The pair now declines towards 143.00-142.90 support area comprising 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its up moves from early September and short-term ascending trend line ranging from November 22.

Should sellers refrain from respecting the key support confluence, tops marked in October and November 18, around 141.60/50, will be on their watch-list. Though, multiple rest-points near 139.50/40 and a rising support line since early September, at 138.10 now, will restrict the pair’s further declines.

Meanwhile, lows marked in March/April close to 143.72/80 seem to offer immediate resistance ahead of the 10-DMA level of 143.90.

Given the price rally beyond 143.90, also clearing 144.00 round-figure, buyers can aim for the Monday's low near 145.75.

GBP/JPY daily chart

Trend: Sideways