GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: 10-DMA exerts downside pressure towards 143.00/142.90

- GBP/JPY remains on the back foot around the one-week low.
- A confluence of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and short-term rising trend line can restrict immediate declines.
- Buyers will look for a clear break beyond 143.72/80 regions for fresh entry.
Following its sustained trading below 10-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA), GBP/JPY seesaws around 143.37 during Thursday’s Asian session.
The pair now declines towards 143.00-142.90 support area comprising 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its up moves from early September and short-term ascending trend line ranging from November 22.
Should sellers refrain from respecting the key support confluence, tops marked in October and November 18, around 141.60/50, will be on their watch-list. Though, multiple rest-points near 139.50/40 and a rising support line since early September, at 138.10 now, will restrict the pair’s further declines.
Meanwhile, lows marked in March/April close to 143.72/80 seem to offer immediate resistance ahead of the 10-DMA level of 143.90.
Given the price rally beyond 143.90, also clearing 144.00 round-figure, buyers can aim for the Monday's low near 145.75.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.34
|Today Daily Change
|-0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|143.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.27
|Daily SMA50
|140.51
|Daily SMA100
|135.78
|Daily SMA200
|138.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|146.23
|Previous Daily Low
|143.48
|Previous Weekly High
|147.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.48
|Previous Monthly High
|141.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Aussie jobs report and how could it affect AUD/USD?
Dovish RBA minutes and a downbeat record of the fourth quarter (Q4) Bulletin highlights the importance of today’s employment data. Even if the headlines Employment Change is expected to come in surprisingly high while reversing the earlier negative reading, a soft figure could add burden on to the Aussie pair.
USD/JPY sitting tight as US Congress gets ready to vote on whether to impeach
USD/JPY rose slightly, to 109.55/60 while it now holds around 109.55 in a tight Asian range in the Tokyo open. The day was mundane overnight, with holiday thin markets and traders taking it easy.
Rate Decisions Ahead for FX
In the next 24 hours, the economic calendar is jam packed with market moving data but whether or not currencies respond to these events remain to be seen. The currencies that could see big moves are AUD, GBP and NZD.
Gold slumps to fresh daily lows near $1470 on broad USD strength
The XAU/USD pair spent the first two days of the week fluctuating in a tight range below the $1480 mark but came under modest selling pressure on Wednesday to drop to $1470.
GBP/USD at weekly lows sub-1.3100
The Sterling Pound retains the doubtful honor of being the weakest currency across the FX board amid renewed concerns of a hard Brexit. UK’s inflation uptick failed to provide support.