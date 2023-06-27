GBP/JPY taps 183.00 mark for the first time since December 2015, recession risks cap gains

- GBP/JPY touches a fresh multi-year top on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- The BoJ’s dovish stance, a positive risk tone undermine the JPY and lends support.
- Looming recession risks act as a headwind for the GBP and cap gains for the cross.
The GBP/JPY cross climbs to a fresh high since December 2015 during the early European session on Tuesday, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the 183.00 mark before placing fresh bets.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and other major central banks. In fact, the markets seem convinced that BoJ's negative interest-rate policy will remain in place at least until next year. Moreover, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently ruled out the possibility of any change in ultra-loose policy settings. The, along with a generally positive risk tone, further undermines the safe-haven JPY and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
Investors turned optimistic after China's Premier Li Qiang told delegates at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin that economic growth in the second quarter will be higher than the first and is expected to reach the annual projected target of around 5%. Apart from this, a modest pickup in demand for the British Pound (GBP), bolstered by the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling, turns out to be another factor lending support to the GBP/JPY cross. The upside, however, remains capped on the back of fears that the British economy is heading for a recession.
The market concerns mounted sharply following a surprise 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) last Thursday. Investors also seem worried that further increases in rates to combat high inflation will spark a mortgage crisis and raise borrowing costs for government debt. This is holding back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the Sterling. Apart from this, speculations that Japanese authorities may intervene again to support the domestic currency further contribute to keeping a lid on any further gains for the GBP/JPY cross.
It is worth recalling that Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda stepped up warnings against the recent weakness in the JPY. Adding to this, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said we will continue to watch the forex market with a sense of urgency and would respond appropriately if currency moves became excessive. This is holding back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the GBP/JPY cross. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the upside.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|182.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|177.36
|Daily SMA50
|172.91
|Daily SMA100
|167.76
|Daily SMA200
|165.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|183
|Previous Daily Low
|181.69
|Previous Weekly High
|182.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.92
|Previous Monthly High
|174.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|167.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|182.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|182.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|181.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers keep the reins at three-week low near 0.6600 ahead of Australia Retail Sales
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest levels since June 05, after posting the biggest daily loss in more than three months, as traders await Australia’s Retail Sales for May to extend the previous slump inflicted by Aussie inflation and hawkish Fed signals, not to forget China woes.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0950 limited by a stronger USD Premium
EUR/USD briefly traded under 1.0900 but trimmed losses. The US Dollar strengthened on the back of Fed rate hike expectations, pushing the pair to the downside. However, the slide was limited as the Euro remained supported, with ECB members continuing to signal more hikes ahead. The focus now turns to inflation data.
Gold: XAU/USD extends its weekly slide and flirts with $1,900 Premium
XAU/USD is under selling pressure for a third consecutive day, having traded as low as $1,902.80 early in the American session.
LTC holders' loyalty prevails even as Litecoin price loses key support level
Litecoin price is amongst the biggest losers at the moment as the market seems to be correcting, with Bitcoin losing the support of $30,000. LTC, however, has been declining for a while now, which raised some concerns regarding potential selling at the hands of its investors.
US Dollar gains momentum into latter half of week
Wednesday was a day of broad-based US Dollar inflows. There was plenty of demand for the US Dollar across the board, a lot of this coming from a round of recent inflation data out of many economies that was softer than expected.