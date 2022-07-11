- A combination of factors failed to assist GBP/JPY to capitalize on its modest intraday gains.
- Brexit woes, less hawkish BoE expectations continued acting as a headwind for sterling.
- The risk-off environment benefitted the safe-haven JPY and capped the upside for the cross.
The GBP/JPY cross attracted some selling in the vicinity of mid-164.00s on Monday and for now, seems to have stalled last week's goodish rebound from the very important 200-day SMA support. Spot prices surrendered a major part of the modest intraday gains and retreated to the 163.70-163.75 area during the first half of the European session.
A strong election showing by Japan's ruling conservative coalition suggests no change to the ultra-loose monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan. In fact, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Monday that the central bank remains ready to take additional monetary easing steps as necessary. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that undermined the Japanese yen and provided a goodish lift to the GBP/JPY cross on the first day of a new week.
That said, the prevalent risk-off environment - as depicted by a generally weaker tone around the equity markets amid growing recession fears - helped limit losses for the safe-haven JPY. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England would adopt a gradual approach toward raising interest rates and Brexit woes acted as a headwind for the British pound. This, in turn, held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped the GBP/JPY cross.
Furthermore, investors remain concerned that the UK government's controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill could trigger a trade war with the European Union. This further suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/JPY cross is to the downside. That said, a repeated bounce from a technically significant 200-day SMA warrants caution for bearish traders amid a big divergence in the policy stance adopted by the BoJ and other major central banks.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|163.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.56
|Daily SMA50
|162.85
|Daily SMA100
|161.01
|Daily SMA200
|157.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.94
|Previous Daily Low
|161.82
|Previous Weekly High
|165.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.4
|Previous Monthly High
|168.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|165.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.59
EUR/USD slumps to 1.0100 amid broad USD demand
EUR/USD is extending the downside, testing the 1.0100 level. The US dollar remains strongly bid amid strong NFP-led aggressive Fed tightening expectations and a downbeat mood. The European gas crisis is likely to keep the euro pressured.
GBP/USD extends losses towards 1.1900 amid firmer USD, UK politics
GBP/USD is dropping further towards 1.1900, undermined by a broadly firmer US dollar and the UK's leadership uncertainty. Rishi Sunak seems to be leading the Conservative Party succession race. The policy divergence and recession fears will also remain in play ahead of Bailey's testimony.
Gold readies for a descent towards $1,722
Gold Price returns to the red amid unabated US dollar demand. “Sell everything” mode persists, as risk-aversion remains at full steam. XAUUSD sees more downside, with eyes on the $1,722 key support.
Crypto markets await a greener start to the week
Bitcoin price is retracing to a stable support area which suggests a potential rally might be on its way. This development has also pushed Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins down before the recovery bounce appears.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!