GBP/JPY surrenders a major part of its intraday gains, up a little below mid-182.00s

- GBP/JPY struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains to a multi-day peak.
- The BoE’s less hawkish signals undermine the British Pound and cap the upside.
- A softer risk tone benefits the safe-haven JPY and also contributes to keeping a lid.
The GBP/JPY cross climbs to a four-day high on Tuesday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the momentum and fails ahead of the 183.00 round-figure mark. Spot prices erase a major part of the intraday gains and retreat to the 182.35-182.30 region during the early part of the European session.
Data released earlier today showed that real wages in Japan fell for a 15th straight month in June and nominal pay growth also slowed. This reaffirms expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its dovish stance, which, in turn, weighs on the Japanese Yen (JPY) and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross. In fact, the BoJ has emphasised that a sustainable pay hike is a prerequisite to consider exiting easy policies and dismantling its massive monetary stimulus.
Moreover, the BoJ's Summary of Opinions released on Monday revealed that policymakers backed the case for the need to patiently continue with the current monetary easing towards achieving the price stability target. That said, weaker Chinese trade data dampens investors' appetite for riskier assets and helps limit losses for the safe-haven JPY. This, in turn, holds back traders from placing bullish bets around the GBP/JPY cross, instead attracts fresh sellers at higher levels.
The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, is weighed down by a report from the British Retail Consortium, which showed that UK Retail Sales in July registered its weakest year-on-year growth since August 2022. This comes after the UK’s Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) on Monday revealed downbeat employment conditions in Britain due to economic pessimism and the Bank of England's (BoE) less hawkish forward guidance, which, in turn, caps the GBP/JPY cross.
It is worth recalling that the BoE raised its key benchmark interest rate by 25 bps to a 15-year peak level of 5.25% last Thursday and signalled that the tightening cycle may be nearing an end. The UK central bank called its current monetary policy stance "restrictive" and forced investors to scale back expectations for the peak rate. This contributes to Sterling's relative underperformance and contributes to keeping a lid on any further gains for the GBP/JPY cross.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, warrants some caution before positioning for the next leg of a directional move. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's important macro releases, including the prelim Q2 GDP print, on Friday. In the meantime, the BoJ-BoE monetary policy divergence might continue to lend some support to the GBP/JPY cross and help limit any corrective decline, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|182.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.34
|Daily SMA50
|180.1
|Daily SMA100
|173.79
|Daily SMA200
|168.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.19
|Previous Daily Low
|180.58
|Previous Weekly High
|183.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.46
|Previous Monthly High
|184.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|179.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.1000 on firmer US Dollar, cautious mood
EUR/USD struggles to gain momentum and holds near the 1.1000 barrier on Tuesday. The pair remains under pressure as investors stay cautious ahead of Thursday's US inflation data release, underpinning the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2750 on US Dollar strength
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2750 in the European morning this Tuesday. The pair justifies downbeat UK consumer spending data while the Greenback cheers a risk-off mood heading toward the Chinese and US inflation data releases later this week.
Gold edges lower past $1,955 hurdle on firmer US Dollar
Gold price stays bearish for the second consecutive day amid sour sentiment, firmer US Dollar. US Dollar ignores mixed Fed talks while preparing for Thursday’s US inflation. China inflicted pessimism, cautious mood ahead of top-tier data/events also weigh on the Gold Price.
On-chain degeneracy rages as Bitcoin fails to deliver: Part two
Bitcoin price fails to deliver the volatility, so investors are going off centralized entities to on-chain to find some. The result of this is a burst in DEX altcoins that rally hundreds and thousands of percentages in 24 hours.
The pre-CPI position squaring effect?
US stocks drifted higher on Monday amidst little new information to trade on. Investors are likely squaring positions ahead of the July CPI and PPI readings later this week.