- GBP/JPY has scaled above 164.00 swiftly on BOE-BOJ policy divergence.
- An unchanged policy stance is expected from the BOJ to keep injecting money into the economy.
- The BOE raised its interest rates by 25 bps to 1.25%.
The GBP/JPY pair has overstepped its two-day high and has crossed the critical resistance of 164.00 swiftly on advancing odds of an ultra-loose monetary policy by the Bank of Japan (BOJ). A policy divergence between the Bank of England (BOE) and the BOJ has strengthened the pound bulls against the Japanese yen.
The BOE elevated its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. Officially, the interest rates have increased to 1.25%. The decision by BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and its co. was in-line with the expectations of the market participants. Considering the price pressures in the UK economy, a rate hike by 50 bps should have been featured but lower growth prospects keep on restricting the BOE to tighten its policy at full capacity.
The UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) has climbed above 9% on an annual basis and higher price pressures are eating the paychecks of the households vigorously. Therefore, the BOE is badly needed to restore lower inflation levels sooner rather than later.
Coming back to the Tokyo front, the BOJ will continue to release helicopter money into the economy as their 2.5% annual inflation rate is majorly contaminated by costly oil prices. The saga of advancing price pressures will continue for the BOJ and an unchanged policy is expected.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|164.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.88
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|163.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.94
|Daily SMA50
|162.57
|Daily SMA100
|159.58
|Daily SMA200
|156.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.8
|Previous Daily Low
|160
|Previous Weekly High
|168.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|162.91
|Previous Monthly High
|163.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|168.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
