GBP/JPY surges to three-month highs at 154.50 area

- The sterling accelerates past 153.35 to hit multi-month highs at 154.50.
- The pound rallies on BoE hike expectations.
- GBP/JPY is now approaching long-term highs at 156.05.
The British pound is trading higher against most of the major currencies on Friday, and especially against the Japanese yen. The pair has appreciated more than 1.5% over the last two days, reaching prices near 154.50 for the first time since late June.
BoE rate hike expectations boost the pound
The sterling has been appreciating over the last sessions, fuelled by higher expectations that the bank of England will be the first major central bank to start hiking interest rates following the COVID-19 crisis.
Surging energy prices have boosted yearly inflation to 3.2% in September, well beyond the Bank of England’s 2% target for price stability. This has forces some BoE officials to openly suggest the possibility of accelerating rate hikes, which has increased GBP’s attractiveness for investors.
On the other end, the Japanese yen, particularly sensitive to monetary policy differentials is suffering against the GBP and the USD. With the Bank of Japan discarding the possibility of any rate hike for the foreseeable future, and with the yield curve under control, the JPY remains vulnerable against monetary tightening expectations in the rest of the world’s major economies.
GBP/JPY: Approaching long-term highs at 156.00
The pair has accelerated after breaching the resistance area at 153.35/45 to advance towards the mid-range of 154.00 reaching overbought levels in hourly charts, which could anticipate some correction. If the sterling remains above the mentioned 153/35/45, the near-term bullish bias might push the pair to test 155.15 (June 23 high) before 155.45 (June 15 high) and 156.05 (May 27 high).
On the downside, below 155.35 (July 30, August 10, and 11 lows) the pair might seek support at 152.50/60 (September 14 and 28 highs) and 150.80 (October 6 low).
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.38
|Today Daily Change
|1.58
|Today Daily Change %
|1.03
|Today daily open
|152.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.07
|Daily SMA50
|151.42
|Daily SMA100
|152.47
|Daily SMA200
|150.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.94
|Previous Daily Low
|151.96
|Previous Weekly High
|152.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.22
|Previous Monthly High
|152.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|152.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|152.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|151.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
