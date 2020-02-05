GBP/JPY surges through 143.00 mark, hits near 2-week tops on upbeat UK PMI

- GBP/JPY regains positive traction and recovered further from one-month lows.
- An upward revision of the UK Service PMI provided a modest lift to the sterling.
- Fading safe-haven demand weighed on the JPY and remained supportive.
The GBP/JPY cross climbed further beyond the 143.00 mark, or near two-week tops in reaction to upbeat UK macro data.
The buying interest around the British pound picked up some pace during the early European session on Wednesday after the final UK Services PMI was revised higher to 53.9 for January as compared to 52.9 estimated earlier.
Pound boosted by upbeat UK PMI
This comes on the back of more positive developments in the coronavirus saga, which undermined the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven demand and remained supportive of the pair's positive move for the second consecutive session.
It is worth mentioning that UK scientists have reportedly made a significant breakthrough in the race for coronavirus vaccine. This coupled with news that China has found a drug to treat affected people boosted the global risk sentiment.
The cross added to the previous session's goodish intraday recovery move from near one-month lows and is currently placed near last week's swing low, around the 143.25-30 region, albeit fears of a no-deal Brexit might cap any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|142.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.93
|Daily SMA50
|142.83
|Daily SMA100
|140.17
|Daily SMA200
|137.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.85
|Previous Daily Low
|140.93
|Previous Weekly High
|143.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.26
|Previous Monthly High
|144.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3050 after revised UK services PMI beat expectations with 53.9 points. Hopes for a breakthrough on the coronavirus disease is weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
EUR/USD remains pressured amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, pressured. The pair is unable to take advantage of optimism in battling the coronavirus outbreak nor upbeat EZ services PMIs, ECB's Lagarde's speech, and US data are all awaited.
Cryptos: Bitcoin dominance in play for a full bull run
Bitcoin's dominance chart now sets the future for the entire market. XRP comes into play and moves strongly to take over from the big two, Bitcoin and Ether. Bitcoin could go into a lateral-bullish mode for a few days.
Gold surrenders early gains, slides back closer to session lows near $1555 level
Gold surrendered a major part of its early gains and now seems headed back towards the lower end of its daily trading range.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.