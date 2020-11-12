- GBP/JPY extended the overnight retracement slide from over two-month tops.
- Brexit uncertainties, softer UK macro data continued undermining the sterling.
- A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and added to the selling bias.
The GBP/JPY cross remained depressed below the 139.00 mark post-UK macro releases, albeit has managed to hold few from above the Asian session swing lows.
The cross extended the previous day's retracement slide from the 140.30 region, or two-month tops and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The British pound was being weighed down by persistent Brexit-related uncertainties. This, along with a modest pickup in demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen, contributed to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/JPY cross.
Meanwhile, the GBP selling bias remained unabated following Thursday's release of disappointing UK GDP figures, which showed that the economy expanded by 1.1% in September and 15.5% during the third quarter of 2020. The readings were below consensus estimates pointing to a growth of 1.5% MoM and 15.8% QoQ. Separately, the UK Manufacturing and Industrial Production data also fell short of market expectations.
On the other hand, concerns about the economic fallout from the ever-increasing coronavirus cases overshadowed the recent optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious disease. This was evident from a softer tone around the global equity markets, which benefitted traditional safe-haven assets, including the JPY.
With Thursday's key UK macro data out of the way, investors now look forward to a scheduled speech by the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey for some impetus. This, along with the incoming Brexit headlines, will play a key role in influencing the GBP price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment should further contribute to produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|139.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.62
|Daily SMA50
|136.55
|Daily SMA100
|136.81
|Daily SMA200
|135.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.32
|Previous Daily Low
|139.21
|Previous Weekly High
|137.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.87
|Previous Monthly High
|137.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.13
