GBP/JPY struggles near monthly low, eyes 154.00 amid escalating geopolitical tensions

- A combination of factors dragged GBP/JPY to a fresh monthly low on Thursday.
- Russia-Ukraine war spooked investors and boosted demand for the safe-haven JPY.
- Reduced bets for a 50 bps BoE rate hike at the March meeting undermined the GBP.
The GBP/JPY cross remained depressed through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading just a few pips above the monthly low, around the 154.40 region.
The cross extended the previous day's sharp pullback from the weekly high, around the 156.75-156.80 region and witnessed heavy selling for the second successive day on Thursday. This also marked the fifth day of a negative move in the previous six and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade and boosted the Japanese yen's safe-haven status. The anti-risk flow also benefitted the US dollar, which weighed on the British pound and further contributed to the heavily offered tone surrounding the GBP/JPY cross.
NATO confirmed that an official invasion of Ukraine has begun. Moreover, reports indicated that Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian border around Belarus and also fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities. The headlines weighed on investors' sentiment and led to a steep decline in the equity markets.
The geopolitical developments could dampen prospects for a 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of England at its March meeting. This was seen as another factor that undermined sterling and further exerted downward pressure on the GBP/JPY cross, though oversold RSI on hourly charts might help limit losses.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.46
|Today Daily Change
|-1.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.83
|Today daily open
|155.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.96
|Daily SMA50
|155.25
|Daily SMA100
|154.39
|Daily SMA200
|153.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.78
|Previous Daily Low
|155.61
|Previous Weekly High
|157.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.31
|Previous Monthly High
|157.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|152.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD recovers to 1.1250 amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
EUR/USD is recovering towards 1.1250, as markets take a pause and digest the latest developments after the Russian military attacked Ukraine. The risk-off market profile will continue to persist, with the Western response eagerly awaited alongside the G7 meeting.
GBP/USD battles 1.3500 as Russia-Ukraine war kicks off
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3500, having fallen like a house of cards after Russia's assault on Ukraine. The official announcement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by NATO pushed the US dollar higher. Investors are dumping risk-perceived assets on heightening the war-like situation in Eastern Ukraine.
Bitcoin price collapses as Putin declares war on Ukraine and explosions reported in Kyiv
Bitcoin price has significantly declined following media reports of explosions in Ukraine. In the past 24 hours, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has declined by 5%.