GBP/JPY struggles for direction, stuck in a range below mid-154.00s

- GBP/JPY was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the first half of the trading action.
- Stronger UK Retail Sales added credence to the upbeat economic outlook and underpinned the GBP.
- Brexit-related uncertainties held bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped gains ahead of PMIs.
The GBP/JPY cross lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range, around the 154.30 region heading into the European session.
The cross struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound of around 80 pips from the vicinity of weekly lows and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on the last day of the week. The upbeat UK economic outlook – bolstered by the gradual easing of lockdown measures – continued acting as a tailwind for the British pound.
In fact, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that there is nothing conclusive yet to indicate that the Indian variant would force Britain to deviate from its plan to end restrictions fully on June 21. The optimism was further reinforced by Friday's better-than-expected UK Retail Sales figures for the month of April.
The headline sales came in to show robust growth of 9.2% during the reported month as against consensus estimates pointing to a 4.5% increase. The core retail sales (excluding the auto motor fuel sales) also surpassed market expectations and rose 9% MoM. On an annualized basis, sales jumped 42.4% during the reported month versus 7.2% prior.
On the other hand, a generally positive tone around the global equity markets undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. This was seen as another factor that extended some support to the GBP/JPY cross. That said, the uncertainty over the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland held bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped the upside.
Market participants now look forward to the release of flash UK PMI prints for May, which will play a key role in influencing the sterling and produce some trading opportunities. Looking at the technical picture, the GBP/JPY cross pair has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past one week or so, warranting caution for aggressive traders.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|154.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.58
|Daily SMA50
|151.64
|Daily SMA100
|148.27
|Daily SMA200
|143.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.42
|Previous Daily Low
|153.63
|Previous Weekly High
|154.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.98
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2200 ahead of key PMI figures
EUR/USD remains side-lined around multi-day high above 1.2200. US dollar consolidates recent losses amid a small pick-up in yields. Markets remain indecisive after US Jobless Claims propelled risk-on mood. Eurozone, US PMIs eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD jumps to test 1.4200 on upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200, benefiting from upbeat UK Retail Sales. The US dollar remains pressured despite the mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks could cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs awaited.
Gold: Defending this key support is critical for bulls, as $1900 beckons
Gold trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data after a light calendar and dead news feed during Asia.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.