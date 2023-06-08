GBP/JPY struggles for a firm intraday direction, stuck in a range just above 174.00 mark

- GBP/JPY oscillates in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Thursday.
- Intervention fears, the cautious mood benefit the safe-haven JPY and cap gains for the cross.
- Bets for more rate hikes by the BoE underpin the British Pound and help limit the downside.
The GBP/JPY cross struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish recovery of over 175 pips from the 172.65 area, or a one-and-half-week low and edges lower on Thursday. Spot prices remain on the defensive heading into the European session and currently hover near the lower end of the narrow intraday trading band, just above the 174.00 mark.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to draw some support from the prospects for more sizeable interventions by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to support the domestic currency. Apart from this, the prevalent cautious mood benefits the JPY's relative safe-haven status and acts as a headwind for the GBP/JPY cross. The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries about a global economic slowdown, particularly in China. In fact, data released on Wednesday showed that China's trade surplus sank to a 13-month low in May, led by a slump in exports. This, in turn, indicates weak overseas demand for Chinese goods and poses additional challenges for the world's second-largest economy.
Adding to this, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecasts that the global economy is set for a weak recovery over the coming years as persistent core inflation and tighter monetary policy weigh on demand. OECD now expects the global economy to expand by 2.7% this year. Excluding the pandemic-hit year of 2020, this would still be the lowest annual rate of growth since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. The downside for the GBP/JPY cross, however, remains cushioned on the back of expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will be far more aggressive in policy tightening to contain stubbornly high inflation, which underpins the British Pound.
In fact, investors now anticipate the UK central bank to raise interest rates again from 4.5% to 4.75% on June 22 and see a roughly 60% chance that rate will peak at 5.5% later this year. The bets were lifted by the official data released last week, which showed that the headline UK CPI fell less than expected in April and a closely watched measure of core price surged to a 31-year high. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/JPY cross is to the upside and supports prospects for an extension of a multi-week-old upward trajectory. Bullish traders, however, might wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 174.65-174.7 area, or the monthly peak before placing fresh bets.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|174.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|174.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|172.34
|Daily SMA50
|169.2
|Daily SMA100
|165.26
|Daily SMA200
|164.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|174.43
|Previous Daily Low
|172.67
|Previous Weekly High
|174.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|172.53
|Previous Monthly High
|174.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|167.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|173.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|173.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|173.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|172.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|171.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|174.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|175.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|176.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0700, as bulls keep the reins for the second day on Thursday. The currency pair shrugs off looming economic concerns and upbeat US Treasury bond yields amid a broadly weaker US Dollar. EU data awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2450 amid weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD is holding the upside above 1.2450 in the European morning. The pair capitalizes on renewed US Dollar weakness, despite a cautious market mood and higher US Treasury bond yields. The UK docket remains data-dry, as the focus shifts to the US data.
Gold drops sharply post failing to reclaim $1,950 as hawkish Fed bets rebound
Gold price has witnessed a steep fall after failing to kiss the crucial resistance of $1,950.00 in the European session. XAU/USD has attracted significant offers as the corrective move in the DXY seems concluded due to an improvement in odds for the continuation of the rate-hiking spell by the Fed.
Dogecoin price could rally 30% if DOGE history over the last six months is enough to go by
Dogecoin price has been trading within a fixed range over the last six months, taking seasonal leaps as volatility increased. With this accumulation pattern, the king of meme coins could be en route to complete the next bounce cycle.
Plenty of hawkishness to go around
We haven’t seen a lot in the way of volatility and price action this week, but what we have seen is a clear message coming from many central banks. That message is one of hawkishness.