GBP/JPY struggles for a firm intraday direction, flat-lined below 156.00 mark

- GBP/JPY struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick to the 156.20 area.
- Fresh Brexit-related tensions acted as a headwind for sterling and capped gains.
- A softer risk tone underpinned the safe-haven JPY and kept bulls on the defensive.
The GBP/JPY cross seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses heading into the European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just below the 156.00 mark.
Having found some support ahead of mid-155.00s on Friday, the GBP/JPY cross gained some positive traction during the early part of trading on the first day of a new week. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction and lost steam near the 156.20 region amid a generally softer risk tone, which tends to benefit the safe-haven Japanese yen. Apart from this, fresh tensions over the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit agreement undermined the British pound and further contribute to capping the upside for the cross.
In the latest development, Northern Ireland's Agriculture Minister ordered a halt from Wednesday midnight to all post-Brexit checks on agri-food goods coming into the region from the rest of the UK. This triggered a fresh political crisis in the region and led to the resignation of Northern Ireland’s first minister Paul Givan on Thursday in protest against the post-Brexit trade rules. Adding to this, a German official said on Thursday that Britain should respect post-Brexit trade rules or else face consequences.
Despite the negative factors, the downside for the GBP/JPY cross remains cushioned amid a more hawkish Bank of England (BoE) decision last week. It is worth recalling that the BoE raised interest rates by 25 bps, as was widely expected, and four out of nine MPC members voted for an aggressive 50 bps hike in borrowing costs. This should continue to act as a tailwind for sterling and warrants some caution before confirming that the recent strong bounce from sub-153.00 levels, or the very important 200-day SMA has run its course.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|155.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.41
|Daily SMA50
|153.67
|Daily SMA100
|153.65
|Daily SMA200
|153.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.51
|Previous Daily Low
|155.57
|Previous Weekly High
|156.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.39
|Previous Monthly High
|157.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|152.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
