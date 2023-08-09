GBP/JPY struggles below 183.00 as UK recession fears jostle with dicey yields, BoJ vs. BoE bias

- GBP/JPY retreats from intraday high but lacks downside momentum during the first loss-making day in three.
- NIESR forecasts UK recession but inflation expectations favor hawkish BoE bias.
- Yields grind lower as headlines from China allow pessimists to catch a breather.
- Dovish BoJ concerns keep buyers hopeful amid light calendar ahead of Friday’s UK GDP.
GBP/JPY lacks momentum while making rounds to 182.70-80 during early Wednesday in London, fading the two-day winning streak. In doing so, the cross-currency pair juggles multiple risk catalysts and the fears of the UK’s economic slowdown, as well as mixed central concerns, during the sluggish markets.
Earlier in the day, the UK's leading thinktank, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), said late Tuesday, per The Guardian, that it would take until the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 for British output to return to its pre-pandemic peak. “There was a 60% risk of the government going to the polls during a recession,” adds the NIESR per The Guardian.
On the positive side, the NIESR also expects the UK inflation to stay beyond the Bank of England’s (BoE) 2.0% target for the next four years and push the “Old Lady”, as the BoE is sometimes called informally, toward hawkish moves and defend the British Pound (GBP) bulls.
Elsewhere, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields dropped to the weekly low of around 3.98% before bouncing off 4.03% by the day’s end, making rounds to the said levels of late, whereas the S&P500 Futures remains mildly bid around 4,520 after Wall Street’s downbeat performance.
The market’s latest stabilization could be linked to the mixed China inflation data and the US government’s easy stand on banning the technology companies from Beijing.
Furthermore, multiple policymakers’ defense of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) ultra-easy monetary policy, despite tweaking the Yield Curve Control (YCC) practices in the last, seems to weigh on the Japanese Yen (JPY), especially amid the lack of major data/events.
Moving forward, Japan’s Producer Price Index (PPI) and the fears about the UK recession, as well as challenges for the global banking system, may entertain the GBP/JPY traders. However, major attention will be given to the British Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the second quarter (Q2), up for publishing on Friday.
Technical analysis
GBP/JPY remains indecisive between a two-month-old resistance line surrounding 183.00 and an ascending trend line from July 28, close to 182.00 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|182.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.4
|Daily SMA50
|180.28
|Daily SMA100
|174
|Daily SMA200
|168.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.96
|Previous Daily Low
|181.39
|Previous Weekly High
|183.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.46
|Previous Monthly High
|184.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|182.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises above 0.6550 after mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is recovering above 0.6550, as mixed Chinese inflation data failed to disappoint Australian Dollar bulls. The pair finds support from a broadly subdued US Dollar, as hopes for Chinese stimulus lift sentiment.
EUR/USD recovers within nearby triangle below 1.1000 amid looming Italy tax woes
EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses amid Wednesday’s sluggish morning in Europe. The Euro pair licks its wounds within a two-month-old symmetrical triangle as market sentiment improves a bit on news and data surrounding China.
Gold climbs back closer to $1,930, moves away from four-week low
Gold price regains positive traction and draws support from a combination of factors. A softer risk tone and a modest US Dollar downtick benefit the safe-haven XAU/USD. Bets for more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve might keep a lid on any further gains.
Optimism price rise set to hit pause after 63% rise as whales move to sell for profits
Optimism price took a hit this week after charting significant gains owing to the investors' want for profits. In fairness, OP holders have been patiently waiting to make money on their investment that has paid off successfully.
Another August storm front passes through
The US stocks wobbled overnight, and bond yields fell as investors reflexively jogged for the cover of safety after Moody's decided to lower credit ratings for 10 small US banks. Additionally, the agency reviewed the ratings for six larger banks, bringing attention back to the overall health of the banking system.