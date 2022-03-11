- A combination of supporting factors assisted GBP/JPY to regain positive traction on Friday.
- Mostly upbeat UK macro data reaffirmed BoE rate hike bets and benefitted the British pound.
- A positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive of the move up.
The GBP/JPY cross maintained its strong bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near the top the weekly high, just below mid-153.00 mark.
Following the previous day's sharp pullback of over 100 pips from the 153.00 round figure, or a one-week high, the GBP/JPY cross caught fresh bids on Friday and was supported by a combination of factors. The British pound drew support from encouraging UK macro data, which reaffirm expectations that the Bank of England will hike interest rates at the upcoming meeting. On the other hand, signs of stability in the financial markets weighed heavily on the safe-haven Japanese yen and provided an additional boost to spot prices.
The monthly UK GDP report released earlier today showed that the economy bounced back sharply from the 0.2% decline in December and expanded by 0.8% in January, higher than market expectations. Adding to this, industrial output rose 0.7% MoM in January, primarily driven by 0.8% growth in manufacturing production. Furthermore, services sector output increased by 0.8% during the reported month as against a 0.5% fall recorded in December and largely offset the disappointment from the Goods Trade Balance data.
Meanwhile, hopes of a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis helped the global risk sentiment to recover a bit on Friday and drove flows away from traditional safe-haven assets. It is worth mentioning that talks between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers ended without any notable progress on Thursday. That said, the fact that Russia has softened its stance recently seemed to have fueled the latest optimism, which was evident from a generally positive tone around the global equity markets.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. That said, bulls are likely to wait for some follow-through buying beyond a technically significant 200-day SMA, currently around the 153.30 region, before positioning for an extension of this week's solid rebound from sub-151.00 levels, or the YTD low. The GBP/JPY cross might then aim to surpass the 154.00 mark and test the next relevant resistance just ahead of mid-154.00s.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|152.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.94
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|151.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.61
|Daily SMA50
|155.32
|Daily SMA100
|154.14
|Daily SMA200
|153.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153
|Previous Daily Low
|151.88
|Previous Weekly High
|155.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.47
|Previous Monthly High
|158.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|152.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|152.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|151.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|152.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
