GBP/JPY sticks to modest intraday gains above mid-161.00s, lacks bullish conviction

- GBP/JPY gains some positive traction on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through buying.
- Weaker Japanese Manufacturing PMI undermines the JPY and lends some support.
- Expectations that the BoE rate-hiking cycle is nearing the end cap any further gains.
- Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the nominated BoJ Governor Ueda's testimony.
The GBP/JPY cross edges higher for the third straight day on Tuesday and sticks to its mildly positive bias through the early European session. The cross is currently placed just above the 161.50 area and remains well within the striking distance of a nearly two-month high touched last week.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens a bit in reaction to mixed domestic data and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the GBP/JPY cross. In fact, the flash Manufacturing PMI fell more-than-expected, to 47.4 in February, offsetting a rise in the service sector activity. That said, looming recession risks, along with geopolitical tensions, help limit losses for the safe-haven JPY.
Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England's (BoE) current rate-hiking cycle is nearing the end undermines the British Pound and contributes to capping the upside for the GBP/JPY cross. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the newly nominated head of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's testimony on Friday.
Market participants will closely scrutinize Ueda's view on the future of yield curve control (YCC) and super-easy monetary policy. This will play a key role in influencing the JPY and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/JPY cross. In the meantime, Tuesday's release of the flash UK PMI prints for February might provide some impetus and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.59
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|161.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.1
|Daily SMA50
|160.47
|Daily SMA100
|163.58
|Daily SMA200
|163.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.73
|Previous Daily Low
|161.17
|Previous Weekly High
|162.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.4
|Previous Monthly High
|161.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
