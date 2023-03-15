GBP/JPY sticks to gains near weekly high, just below 164.00 mark ahead of UK budget

- GBP/JPY scales higher for the second straight day and touches a fresh weekly high.
- The heavily offered tone surrounding the JPY remains supportive of the move up.
- Traders now look forward to the UK government’s budget report for some impetus.
The GBP/JPY cross builds on this week's solid bounce from the 160.00 psychological mark, or a one-month low touched earlier this week and gains traction for the second successive day on Wednesday. The momentum lifts spot prices to a fresh weekly high during the first half of the European session, though bulls seem to struggle to find acceptance above the 164.00 round figure.
A combination of factors continues to weigh heavily on the Japanese Yen (JPY), which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross. Market participants seem convinced that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its dovish stance to support the fragile domestic economy. In fact, the incoming BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently stressed the need to maintain the ultra-loose policy settings and said that the central bank isn't seeking a quick move away from a decade of massive easing. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone further contributes to driving flows away from the safe-haven JPY.
Investors turned optimistic amid easing fears about a broader systemic crisis from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). This led to the overnight relief rally on Wall Street and is evident from a stable performance around the European equity markets. That said, the BoJ meeting minutes released earlier this Wednesday showed that policymakers debated the feasibility of making further tweaks to the bond yield control in January. Moreover, the board also agreed that inflation and wages could overshoot expectations, suggesting a phase-out of its massive stimulus remained on the cards.
Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) could pause its rate-hiking cycle next week, amid signs that the UK wages are cooling, hold back bullish traders from placing aggressive bets around the British Pound. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the GBP/JPY cross, at least for the time being. Traders now look to the UK government's Spring Budget amidst the gloom in the UK economy owing to soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis. This will play a key role in influencing the Sterling Pound and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.78
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|163.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.63
|Daily SMA50
|160.78
|Daily SMA100
|163.17
|Daily SMA200
|163.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|164.09
|Previous Daily Low
|161.87
|Previous Weekly High
|164.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.62
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|165.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
