GBP/JPY stays on the back foot around 134.80 after BOJ, eyes on UK Retail Sales, BOE for now

- GBP/JPY shows little reaction to the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary policy decision.
- The BOJ left monetary policy unchanged, stays ready to ease policy further.
- Brexit/trade headlines, UK Retail Sales and BOE could offer further direction.
Given the BOJ’s refrain from altering current monetary policy, GBP/JPY remains weak while taking rounds to 134.80 during early Thursday.
The BOJ holds the monetary policy unchanged with policy rate at -0.1% and 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield target around 0%. The Japanese central bank maintains a pledge to ease policy without hesitation if there is risk economy could lose momentum to hit price goal while also conveying moderate economic expansion.
Although Japan’s expectations of getting a clear no for future auto levies from the US before signing the trade deal portray challenges to the safe-haven currency, recent fears surrounding the Saudi Arabia-Iran tension and overall optimism surrounding the US-Japan deal helps the Japanese Yen (JPY) off-late.
The British Pound (GBP) has also been on the back foot despite likely receding challenges to the Irish border issue due to the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster’s shift in support. The reason may be the European Union’s (EU) two-week ultimatum to the UK for presenting any proposal for Northern Ireland for getting a deal.
Investors will now be on the lookout for any change in the Bank of England’s (BOE) tone, as the British central bank isn’t expected to alter present monetary policy, while also observing weakness in the headline UK Retail Sales data for August month.
Technical Analysis
A sustained downside break below 100-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 135.00 opens the door for extended declines to July 18 low near 133.85 while a rise beyond 135.20 can recall 136.30 and July month top surrounding 137.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.10 post-hawkish Fed cut
EUR/USD manages to hold above the1.10 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no further rate reductions. The bank acknowledged the strong labor market and robust consumption. However, it is worried about investment.
GBP/USD: Rising wedge at the top inflates downside risk
GBP/USD portrays a short-term rising wedge bearish formation while trading near 1.2475 during the Asian session on Thursday. One-week-old rising wedge surrounding monthly tops questions buyers.
USD/JPY breaches 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY is seen extending losses below the 108 handle, as the Japanese Yen strengthens in a delayed reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Gold: Indecisive market, focus on today's close
Gold is currently trading at $1,480 per Oz, representing 0.21% drop on the day. On Wednesday, the yellow metal witnessed two-way business before ending the day with moderate losses at $1,494.
Bitcoin dives below $10,000
Bitcoin has lost its cool towards the end of the Asian session on Thursday. After managing to defend $10,000 over the last few days, the granddaddy of cryptos has plunged below several other support areas including $9,900 and $9,800.