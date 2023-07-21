GBP/JPY spikes to nearly two-week high on reports that BoJ will keep policy unchanged

- GBP/JPY rallies hard to a nearly two-week high amid aggressive selling around the JPY.
- Reports indicate that the BoJ will stick to its dovish stance and weigh heavily on the JPY.
- The upbeat UK Retail Sales contribute to the British Pound’s relative outperformance.
The GBP/JPY cross catches aggressive bids on Friday and jumps back above the 182.00 round-figure mark during the early the European session, recovering its weekly losses registered over the past four days. Spot prices rally to a nearly two-week high in the last hour and currently trade around the 182.35-182.40 region, up over 1% for the day
The Japanese Yen (JPY) tumbles across the board in reaction to reports, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) was leaning toward maintaining its yield curve control (YCC) strategy at its monetary policy meeting next week. This overshadows data showing that inflation in Japan remained above the central bank's 2% target for the 15th straight month in June and undermines the JPY, which, in turn, provides a strong boost to the GBP/JPY cross.
The British Pound's (GBP) relative outperformance could further be attributed to the better-than-expected release of the UK Retail Sales report released on Friday. That said, diminishing odds for more aggressive policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE), bolstered by Wednesday's softer UK consumer inflation figures, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the GBP and cap the upside for the GBP/JPY cross, at least for the time being.
The market focus now shifts to the highly-anticipated two-day BoJ meeting starting next Thursday. The decision is scheduled to be announced next Friday, which should provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/JPY cross. Nevertheless, spot prices seem poised to register modest gains for the first time in the previous three-week and remain well within the striking distance of the highest level since December 2015, around the 184.00 mark touched earlier this month.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.45
|Today Daily Change
|2.21
|Today Daily Change %
|1.23
|Today daily open
|180.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.19
|Daily SMA50
|177.76
|Daily SMA100
|171.47
|Daily SMA200
|167.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|180.72
|Previous Daily Low
|179.74
|Previous Weekly High
|183.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.47
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|180.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|179.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|179.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|178.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|180.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|181.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|181.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
