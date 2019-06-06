• Carney's hawkish comments provide a minor lift to the British Pound.
• UK political and Brexit uncertainties keep a lid on any runaway rally.
• Reviving safe-haven demand underpins the JPY and further cap gains.
The GBP/JPY cross managed to reverse an early dip to the 137.00 handle and spiked to fresh session tops in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
The British Pound picked up the pace in the last hour in wake of the BoE Governor Mark Carney's hawkish comments on the need to raise interest rates further in order to keep inflation at target.
In the BoE's annual report, Carney said that if the economy continues to perform as expected, upward pressure on prices is likely to build but reiterated that any rises will happen to a limited extent and at a gradual pace.
The cross spiked to an intraday high level of 137.63 in reaction to the latest headlines, though persistent UK political and Brexit uncertainties kept a lid on any strong follow-through positive momentum.
This coupled with reviving safe-haven demand, amid a flurry of negative trade-related headlines, underpinned the Japanese Yen and further collaborated towards capping the pair's intraday up-move.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a sustained buying interest before confirming that the cross might have actually bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|137.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.51
|Daily SMA50
|142.99
|Daily SMA100
|143.8
|Daily SMA200
|144.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.79
|Previous Daily Low
|137.2
|Previous Weekly High
|139.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.63
|Previous Monthly High
|146.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|136.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.41
Editors' pick
EUR/USD keeps retreating to mids-1.12
After peaking at 1.1308, the pair is on retreat mode, having trimmed ECB-related gains. Mixed message from policymakers as the ECB set a high rate on the new funding scheme (TLTRO) but pushed back on the guidance for raising rates.
GBP/USD eases from 1.2740 resistance area
The GBP/USD pair is back to struggle with 1.2700 after failing to extend gains past the weekly high at 1.2743. Intensifying trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty weigh on the pair.
USD/JPY drops to session low, challenges 108.00 handle on softer US data
The incoming trade-related headlines benefitted the safe-haven JPY. The USD continues to be weighed down by increasing Fed rate cut bets. A sustained break below the 108.00 mark needed to confirm further slide.
Wall Street opens virtually unchanged on Thursday
Major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day flat on Thursday as investors are staying on the sidelines while waiting for the next catalyst, be it headlines surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict or remarks from Fedpolicymakers on the interest rate outlook.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back above $1335 level
Gold built on its steady intraday climb and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1335 level. The incoming trade-related headlines underpinned the commodity’s safe-haven demand.