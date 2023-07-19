GBP/JPY slumps 100 pips to sub-181.00 on downbeat UK inflation, yields

- GBP/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low down for the third consecutive day.
- UK CPI pushes back hawkish BoE bias by falling to 7.9% YoY in June.
- Dovish comments from BoJ’s Ueda, market’s cautious optimism previously favored GBP/JPY bulls.
- Risk catalysts, Japan inflation will be crucial to watch for clear directions.
GBP/JPY reverses the day-start recovery towards refreshing the intraday trough to around 180.80 amid early Wednesday morning in London, justifying the unwelcome prints of the UK inflation. Adding strength to the downside bias are the weaker Treasury bond yields. However, the market’s cautious optimism and dovish bias surrounding the Bank of Japan (BoJ) prod the cross-currency sellers of late.
UK inflation per the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slides to 7.9% YoY in June versus 8.2% expected and 8.7% prior. More importantly, the Core CPI defies the 7.1% market forecast and previous readings by declining to with 6.9% YoY figures for the said month.
With this, the hawkish bias about the Bank of England (BoE) remains doubtful and drowns the GBP/JPY during the three-day losing streak.
On the other hand, Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda spoke at a news conference after the G20 meeting in India on Tuesday while stating that there was still some distance to sustainably achieve the 2% inflation target, defending the easy-money policy in turn.
It’s worth noting that fears surrounding Japan Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida’s cabinet reshuffle and pessimism among the big industrial houses from Tokyo weigh on the Japanese Yen (JPY) and challenge the GBP/JPY bears.
Elsewhere, the market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic amid the upbeat performance of the equities backed by the positive mood at the banks, as well as China headlines, which in turn puts a floor under the GBP/JPY prices.
While portraying the mood, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises more than 1.0% and the S&P500 Futures remain sidelined at the yearly high. However, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields stay pressured at 3.76% and 4.74% by the press time and prod the GBP/JPY bulls of late.
Having witnessed the initial market reaction to the UK inflation data, the GBP/JPY pair traders should watch the risk catalysts ahead of Friday’s Japan inflation statistics and British Retail Sales.
Technical analysis
A convergence of the 10-DMA and a fortnight-old descending trend line, around 181.65, challenges the GBP/JPY buyers despite the latest run-up.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|180.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.33
|Daily SMA50
|177.3
|Daily SMA100
|171.13
|Daily SMA200
|167.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.85
|Previous Daily Low
|180.37
|Previous Weekly High
|183.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.47
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|180.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|179.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|178.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|182.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|183.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps below 1.3000 after soft UK inflation
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure and dropped to a fresh weekly low below 1.3000 in the European session on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI fell sharply to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.1200 as US Dollar finds it feet
EUR/USD remains pressured toward 1.1200, as the US Dollar pauses its run of losses. Upbeat US Core Retail Sales growth joins mixed ECB signals and worsening mood to prod EUR/USD bulls so far this Wednesday.
Gold reverses from $1,985 hurdle despite downbeat yields
Gold Price (XAU/USD) remains on the back foot around the intraday low as it reverses from the highest levels in eight weeks amid the US Dollar’s sustained recovery from a 15-month low.
Can PEPE price make a 10% comeback amid crypto market uncertainty?
PEPE price has shed 21% between July 14 and 18, falling from $0.00000188 to $0.00000148. During this drop, the frog-based meme coin created a set of lower highs and lower lows, which reveal a falling wedge.
Further signs of easing underlying inflation in the US
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.