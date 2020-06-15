- GBP/JPY fails to respect Friday’s Doji formation as risk-tone sentiment gets heavy on virus 2.0 fears.
- Expectations of UK PM Boris Johnson to offer autumn deadline to the EU gain dominance.
- BOE is likely to announce an additional £150bn of stimulus on Thursday.
- Japan’s Tertiary Industry Index, Brexit/virus updates will be the key to follow.
GBP/JPY bears the burden of the current risk-off mood while declining to 134.15, down 0.40% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. Other than the increasing odds of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurge, fears of another round of tough talks between the European Union (EU) and the UK PM Johnson also weigh on the pair. Additionally, odds that the BOE will unleash extra stimulus to combat the virus also spreads pessimism and drag the quote down under an ascending trend line from May 18.
The latest numbers from the US, Beijing and Tokyo have worrisome in that they suggest the risk of the COVID-19 return from which the market is yet to overcome. Also challenging the mood could be the comments from the World Health Organization’s Regional European Director Hans Kluge who urged the UK to not rush in easing lockdown restrictions.
Elsewhere, The Times came out with the news suggesting that the Bank of England (BOE) could add stimulus to its kitty. The new said, “the BOE is expected to unleash a further £150bn of stimulus in its latest attempt to cushion the economic damage from Covid-19 — as fresh evidence emerges of the rise in unemployment caused by the lockdown.”
On a different note, The Telegraph came out with the news suggesting that the UK PM Johnson could offer autumn deadline to the European leader for a deal. “The Prime Minister, his chief Brexit negotiator David Frost, and the Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove are due to hold "high-level talks" with Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and David Sassoli, the President of the European Parliament,” said the news.
Amid these downbeat indicators, the market’s risk-tone remains heavy with the S&P 500 Futures and Japan’s NIKKEI flashing losses by the press time. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields are also down over three basis points to 0.667% as we write.
Given the lack of major data on the cards, the GBP/JPY traders may keep eyes on the qualitative catalysts for immediate direction. Among them, Brexit might have a higher impact as being the major and an older issue looming over the UK policymakers.
Technical analysis
Considering the pair’s sustained trading below the short-term key support line, now resistance, coupled with the risk-off mood, sellers are likely to dominate for a while. In doing so, a 50-day SMA level of 133.60 seems to be the immediate support ahead of the early-May top near 133.15. On the upside, a clear break above 134.80 may aim for 00-day SMA near 135.60.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39%
|Today daily open
|134.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.19
|Daily SMA50
|133.58
|Daily SMA100
|135.67
|Daily SMA200
|137.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.05
|Previous Daily Low
|133.8
|Previous Weekly High
|139.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.8
|Previous Monthly High
|135.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound stalls below 0.6850 on dismal Chinese data
AUD/USD eases to 0.6830 region on the downbeat Chinese activity numbers for May, as the recovery falters just below the 0.6850 level. The risk-off action in the Asian equities amid fears over the second wave of coronavirus continues to weigh.
USD/JPY consolidates the drop amid downbeat market mood
USD/JPY consolidates the drop to near the 107.15 region. The risk-off mood remains at full steam amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak 2.0. Focus shifts to the Chinese data dump for fresh directives.
Gold defends key support as S&P 500 futures decline
Gold is looking to eke out gains amid losses in the US stock futures. The yellow metal bounces up from an SMA support as stocks drop. Prices tested the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1,728 during the early Asian trading hours.
WTI drops over 2.0% amid downbeat trading sentiment in early Asia
WTI fails to hold onto Friday’s recovery moves. The oil benchmark offered a gap-down opening of $36.11 that extended till the intraday low, so far, of $35.60 before bouncing back a bit. The black gold’s initial fall could be attributed to ...
S&P 500: Futures drop over 1.50% into weekly opening, as second coronavirus wave fears intensify
The closely watched, risk gauge, the S&P 500 futures tumbled near 1.80% stepping into a fresh week, shrugging off a positive Wall Street close last Friday. Second coronavirus wave fears intensify, with the US, Japan reporting spike in cases.