GBP/JPY slides towards 163.00 as Brexit woes join sluggish yields

- GBP/JPY holds lower grounds as it pares the biggest daily gains in a week.
- Firmer UK PMIs bolster hawkish BoE bets but Brexit, wage talks probe buyers.
- Mixed Japan data, BoJ concerns join a retreat in yields to weigh on prices.
GBP/JPY bulls take a breather around 163.30, after rising the most in seven days during early Wednesday.
The cross-currency pair’s latest gains could be linked to the upbeat UK data and hawkish concerns surrounding the Bank of England (BoE). However, sluggish yields and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) concerns seem to exert downside pressure on the GBP/JPY prices. Also likely to challenge the pair’s moves are the mixed data from the UK and Japan.
Earlier in the day, Reuters Tankan Manufacturing Index for Japan came in as -5.0 for February versus -6.0 in January. On the same line, Tankan Non-Manufacturing Index eased to 17 for the said month versus 20.0 prior.
Elsewhere, Brexit woes loom as the Eurosceptic Conservatives challenge UK Prime Minister’s talks with the European Union (EU) over the Northern Ireland (NI) border issue. The leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party (Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party) said on Tuesday there was still work to be done to find a resolution to a dispute between Britain and the European Union over their post-Brexit trading arrangements with the province, per Reuters.
Alternatively, the preliminary readings of the UK S&P Global/CIPS data for February reported that the Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.2 versus 46.8 expected and 47.0 prior while Services PMI jumped to a seven-month high of 53.3 compared to 48.3 market forecasts and 48.7 previous readings.
Further, Japan’s wage talks and signals for higher payments to workers in Tokyo seem to underpin the need for hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) action even if the latest chatters favor Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s one last shot at the ultra-easy monetary policy before he retires in April.
It should be noted that the expectations of stronger Fed bets and strong US data also underpin the US Treasury bond yields and propel the GBP/JPY prices.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year and two-year treasury bond yields seesaw around the three-month highs marked the previous day while S&P 500 Futures print mild gains despite Wall Street’s negative closing.
Looking ahead, a light calendar and cautious mood ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes may restrict immediate GBP/JPY move. However, the hopes that BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will play one last shot before his retirement seem to underpin the bullish bias.
Technical analysis
A downward-sloping resistance line from late October 2022, close to 163.85 by the press time, challenges GBP/JPY buyers amid overbought RSI (14).
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.23
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|163.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.24
|Daily SMA50
|160.38
|Daily SMA100
|163.56
|Daily SMA200
|163.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.76
|Previous Daily Low
|161.44
|Previous Weekly High
|162.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.4
|Previous Monthly High
|161.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|165.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
