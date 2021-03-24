GBP/JPY slides to mid-148.00s, eyeing monthly lows

- GBP/JPY extended its recent decline and dropped back closer to monthly lows on Wednesday.
- The prevalent risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some heavy pressure.
- Softer UK CPI figures did little to provide any respite to bulls or lend any support to the cross.
The GBP selling picked up pace in reaction to softer UK consumer inflation figures and dragged the GBP/JPY cross to mid-148.00s, back closer to monthly lows.
The cross added to the previous day's heavy losses and drifted lower through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The prevalent risk-off mood was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted the Japanese yen's safe-haven status. This, along with the offered tone surrounding the British pound further contributed to the GBP/JPY pair's ongoing retracement slide from near three-year tops touched on March 18.
The sterling was further pressured by concerns that a significant shortage in vaccine supplies could derail the UK government's plan to exit the current lockdown and hinder economic recovery. It is worth mentioning that the EU reportedly could block exports of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to the UK. The GBP/JPY cross lost some additional ground following the release of UK CPI print, which came in to show a modest 0.1% MoM rise in February.
The headline reading was well below the 0.5% increase anticipated. Adding to this, the yearly rate also missed market expectations and edged down to +0.4% from 0.7% previous. The softer inflation figures failed to impress the GBP bulls or lend any support to the GBP/JPY cross, instead seems to have set the stage for further weakness. A subsequent slide below monthly swing lows, around the 148.10 region will reaffirm the bearish outlook.
Wednesday's UK economic docket also features the release of flash Manufacturing and Services PMI for March. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the safe-haven JPY and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|149.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.38
|Daily SMA50
|146.58
|Daily SMA100
|142.91
|Daily SMA200
|139.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.91
|Previous Daily Low
|149.08
|Previous Weekly High
|152.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.57
|Previous Monthly High
|150.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.