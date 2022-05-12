- GBP/JPY dropped to a near three-month low and was pressured by a combination of factors.
- Disappointing UK macro data reaffirmed the BoE’s bleak outlook and weighed on sterling.
- A generally weaker risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and contributed to the selling bias.
The GBP/JPY cross added to its intraday losses and dropped to its lowest since March 22, around the 157.80 region in reaction to disappointing UK macro releases.
The Preliminary UK GDP report showed that the British economy expanded by 0.8% during the first quarter of 2022 as against the 1.3% growth recorded in the previous quarter and the 1.0% anticipated. The monthly release showed that the UK economy contracted by 0.1% in March, missing consensus estimates for modest 0.1% rise.
Separately, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that Manufacturing and Industrial output declined by 0.2% in March, both missing consensus estimates. Separately, the UK goods trade balance data showed an unexpected jump in deficit to £23.897 billion in March from £21.614 billion reported in the previous month.
The data comes on the back of a bleak economic outlook by the Bank of England and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), warning that Britain is on course to enter a technical recession. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that weighed heavily on the British pound and exerted pressure on the GBP/JPY cross.
On the other hand, the recent sell-off across the global equity markets underpinned the Japanese yen's relative safe-haven status and further contributed to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/JPY cross. The latest leg down validated the overnight bearish breakdown through the 159.75 region and supports prospects for further losses.
Hence, some follow-through selling towards testing an important horizontal resistance breakpoint, around the 157.35 region, remains a distinct possibility. That said, RSI (14) on hourly charts is already flashing oversold conditions and warrants caution for aggressive bearish traders, though the path of least resistance is to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.8
|Today Daily Change
|-1.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.93
|Today daily open
|159.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.18
|Daily SMA50
|160.19
|Daily SMA100
|157.88
|Daily SMA200
|155.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.32
|Previous Daily Low
|158.84
|Previous Weekly High
|163.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.32
|Previous Monthly High
|168.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|160.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits fresh two-year lows below 1.2200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, refreshing a two-year low after the UK GDP QoQ rate missed estimates with 0.8% in Q1, justifying BOE's dire outlook on the economy. The strengthening US dollar and damp mood add to the weight on cable.
EUR/USD eases to 1.0500 as US dollar firms up amid dismal mood
EUR/USD is paring gains to trade neutral near 1.0500, as the US dollar extends its post-US CPI upside amid a downbeat risk tone. Markets remain worried over higher inflation and growth risks. Hawkish ECB-speak fails to inspire EUR bulls.
Gold: For how long can the 200-DMA support hold?
Gold Price is clinging onto the recent recovering gains, as bull-bear tug-of-war persists, as investors assess the implications of hotter than expected US inflation data. Daily technical setup continues to point to the downside for XAU/USD.
Can ApeCoin catch a break with this bullish divergence and rally 25%
ApeCoin price shows an affinity to spike higher after this bullish technical flashed on the four-hour chart. Interested investors could seize this opportunity for a quick profit as APE prepares to retest the immediate resistance barrier.
Mullen Automotive plummets 16% on credibility issue
NASDAQ: MULN plunged 16.02% to hit two-month lows of $0.79 on Wednesday, only to end the fateful day at $0.80. Hotter US CPI triggered a broader market sell-off.