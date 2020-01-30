GBP/JPY sits near multi-day tops, around mid-142.00s ahead of Carney

- BoE MPC 7-2 vote split to leave rates unchanged provided a modest lift to the GBP.
- The risk-off mood underpinned the JPY’s safe-haven demand and might cap gains.
The British pound gained some positive traction post-BoE announcement and pushed the GBP/JPY cross to fresh session tops, around mid-142.00s.
The cross witnessed a goodish intraday turnaround from three-week lows, around the 141.25 region, and extended its recovery momentum following a rather hawkish Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy decision this Thursday.
The BoE policymakers decided to leave interest rates steady at 0.75%. The 7-2 vote distribution in favour of the decision, as compared to 6-3 expected, turned out to be one of the factors that provided a modest lift to the British pound.
Despite the goodish intraday positive move, the upside seems limited amid prevailing risk-off mood. Concerns over the outbreak of the coronavirus weighed on investors' sentiment and might continue to underpin the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the BoE Governor Mark Carney's comments at the post-meeting press conference, which might further influence the sentiment surrounding the GBP and produce some trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|141.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.91
|Daily SMA50
|142.64
|Daily SMA100
|139.85
|Daily SMA200
|137.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.35
|Previous Daily Low
|141.72
|Previous Weekly High
|144.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.72
|Previous Monthly High
|147.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
