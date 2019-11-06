GBP/JPY sidelined near mid-140.00s, focus on UK politics

- Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and exerted some pressure.
- The downside remains limited on the back of the incoming UK election polls.
The GBP/JPY cross failed to capitalize on the previous session's positive move and remained on the defensive through the mid-European session on Wednesday.
With investors looking past Tuesday’s upbeat UK services PMI print for October, the British Pound struggled to gain any follow-through traction amid uncertainty about the outcome of UK snap election in December.
Traders remain on the sideline
Meanwhile, the prevalent cautious mood around equity markets underpinned demand for traditional safe-haven currencies – including the Japanese Yen – and was seen as one of the key factors weighing on the cross.
However, the fact that the incoming opinion polls have been indicating a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party at the upcoming election in December helped limit the downside.
From a technical perspective, the cross has been oscillating in a narrow trading band over the past two weeks or so. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned range before placing any fresh directional bets.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|140.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.97
|Daily SMA50
|134.96
|Daily SMA100
|133.95
|Daily SMA200
|138.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.76
|Previous Daily Low
|139.77
|Previous Weekly High
|140.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.3
|Previous Monthly High
|141.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ticks up amid upbeat EZ data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11 after German Factory Orders beat with a jump of 1.3% in September, services sector PMIs also exceeded expectations, Fed speakers, and US-Sino trade talks are eyed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid UK political speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, consolidating its losses. A gaffe by a senior minister has not dented PM Johnson's Conservatives lead in the polls. The BOE is awaited on Thursday.
USD/JPY: Bulls paused, need a catalyst
Japanese data missed expectations, with the Services PMI contracting to 49.7 in October. USD/JPY still pointing to challenge the 109.30 resistance, beyond it 110.00 comes at sight.
Gold ticks higher, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher on Wednesday and recovered a part of the overnight sharp fall to three-week lows, albeit seemed struggling to capitalize on the attempted bounce.
U.S. dollar Index forms a potential inverted head and shoulder price pattern
The U.S. dollar made its way to 97.55 as indicated in yesterday's trades but dropped to 97.45 before heading straight back up to 97.95 price target after reporting a healthy ISM Non-manufacturing October PMI.