GBP/JPY shrugs off UK coronavirus lockdown, challenges 5-day SMA hurdle

- GBP/JPY probes a 5-day SMA hurdle, extending Monday's rise.
- Markets ignore the economic cost of the UK's fresh lockdown measures amid Brexit optimism.
The British pound is showing resilience to the UK's decision to impose an economically-painful four-week coronavirus lockdown. The GBP/JPY pair is currently trading in the green near the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) at 135.35, having risen from 134.87 to 135.20 on Monday.
"We are fighting a disease. When the data changes, of course, we must change course too," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in Parliament on Monday, while announcing the lockdown. Starting Thursday, non-essential shops, gyms, pubs, and places of worship will close and the government will re-evaluate the lockdown in December.
While the new restrictions look to be less severe than the ones initiated in the second quarter, still they could lead to a negative fourth-quarter economic quarter. So far, markets haven't considered prospects of deeper economic slowdown and remain focused on expectations that European Union and UK negotiators would reach a deal to avert a chaotic year-end Brexit.
The Brexit optimism, coupled with the risk-on signaled by the uptick in the S&P 500 futures, could continue to draw bids for the pair. However, big gains are likely to remain elusive on account of caution ahead of the US elections.
Technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|135.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.49
|Daily SMA50
|137.05
|Daily SMA100
|136.54
|Daily SMA200
|136.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.44
|Previous Daily Low
|134.87
|Previous Weekly High
|137.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.41
|Previous Monthly High
|137.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.7050 ahead of RBA
AUD/USD is on the verge of a bullish extension above 0.7050 amid a broad US dollar pullback. Bears, on the other hand, will be looking for opportunities from resistance. AUD/USD is holding at a monthly support structure ahead of the RBA, US election.
USD/JPY: Snaps three-day uptrend despite cautious optimism over 2020 US elections
USD/JPY stays depressed after stepping back from one week high. Risks remain mildly bid following upbeat PMIs, increasing odds of a blue wave in America. Off in Japan will join the pre-event trading lull to offer a boring Asian session.
Gold: Bull's last dance to test $1,900 before significant sell-off
Gold is in a bullish 1-hour environment, testing 8-EMA/ support structure confluence. Bulls have risen through a short-term low volume area, but bears seek a run back to VPO and beyond. At the start of the week, it was noted ...
November to remember: Election + pandemic + rate decisions & more
November kicks off with one of the most closely watched elections in US history, widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe, three central bank monetary policy announcements and labor market reports from the US, Canada and New Zealand.
WTI: Buyers attack 200-day SMA above $37.00
WTI eases from the key SMA after refreshing three-day top. The energy benchmark registered notable recoveries after dropping to the May 29 low during the previous day. Even so, 200-day SMA, currently around $37.55/60, restricts the black gold’s immediate upside amid the bearish MACD signals.