GBP/JPY shrugs off UK coronavirus lockdown, challenges 5-day SMA hurdle

GBP/JPY probes a 5-day SMA hurdle, extending Monday's rise.

Markets ignore the economic cost of the UK's fresh lockdown measures amid Brexit optimism.

The British pound is showing resilience to the UK's decision to impose an economically-painful four-week coronavirus lockdown. The GBP/JPY pair is currently trading in the green near the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) at 135.35, having risen from 134.87 to 135.20 on Monday.

"We are fighting a disease. When the data changes, of course, we must change course too," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in Parliament on Monday, while announcing the lockdown. Starting Thursday, non-essential shops, gyms, pubs, and places of worship will close and the government will re-evaluate the lockdown in December.

While the new restrictions look to be less severe than the ones initiated in the second quarter, still they could lead to a negative fourth-quarter economic quarter. So far, markets haven't considered prospects of deeper economic slowdown and remain focused on expectations that European Union and UK negotiators would reach a deal to avert a chaotic year-end Brexit.

The Brexit optimism, coupled with the risk-on signaled by the uptick in the S&P 500 futures, could continue to draw bids for the pair. However, big gains are likely to remain elusive on account of caution ahead of the US elections.

Technical levels