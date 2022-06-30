GBP/JPY sellers attack 165.00 as yields, Japan data battle UK’s efforts to tame inflation

- GBP/JPY prints four-day downtrend amid fears of recession, inflation.
- Japan’s inflation, unemployment rate increased, Tankan Large Manufacturing Index slumps.
- British government plans to cut VAT to battle the rising prices.
- UK Manufacturing PMI, risk catalysts will be crucial for immediate directions.
GBP/JPY remains pressured around 165.00 during the four-day downtrend amid early Friday morning in Asia.
The cross-currency pair’s latest moves could be linked to the downbeat US Treasury yields, as well as the UK’s failure to impress pound buyers despite announcing the plans to cut the Value Added Tax (VAT). Also exerting downside pressure on the GBP/JPY prices is news from Tokyo suggesting the record tax collection and mixed data.
Japan’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 2.3% versus 2.2% expected and 2.4% prior in June while the nation’s Unemployment Rate for May increased to 2.6% compared to 2.5% market forecast and previous readings. Further, the Tankan Large Manufacturing Index for the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 slumped to 9 versus 13 expected and 14 prior.
Elsewhere, Nikkei came out with the news suggesting that Japan's tax revenue in the Financial Year 2021 reached a record 67 trillion yen.
On the other hand, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief of staff Steve Barclay suggested reducing the 20% headline rate of the tax, The Times said, adding a temporary cut would reduce the tax bill for millions, per Reuters. The news fails to impress the GBP/USD buyers as the actual outcome is yet to witness and the official announcement is pending as well.
Additionally, the final readings of the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q1 2021 matched initial forecasts of 0.8% QoQ and 8.7% YoY.
It should be noted that the escalating fears of recession direct traders towards the US government bonds, which in turn exert downside pressure on the Treasury yields. That said, the US 10-year bond coupons dropped below 3.0%, before bouncing off to 3.01% at the closing, to portray around 50 basis points (bps) of a fall from June’s peak.
Looking forward, the final reading of the UK S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI for June, expected to confirm 53.4 initial forecasts, will be important to watch for fresh impulse. However, risk catalysts will be the key.
Technical analysis
The first daily closing below the 21-DMA in five weeks keeps GBP/JPY bears hopeful of revisiting the 50-DMA support, around 162.80 by the press time.
Alternatively, a one-week-old resistance line, near 166.20, adds to the upside filters even if the buyers manage to cross the immediate 21-DMA hurdle of 165.45.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|165.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|165.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|165.36
|Daily SMA50
|162.81
|Daily SMA100
|160.52
|Daily SMA200
|157.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|166.34
|Previous Daily Low
|165.4
|Previous Weekly High
|167.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.48
|Previous Monthly High
|163.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|165.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|164.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|167.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces on Double Bottom, bullish reversal needs more filters
The AUD/USD pair is going through a correction phase after facing barricades around 0.6920 in the New York session. The asset displayed some signs of reversal on Thursday after finding bids while testing two-week-old support at 0.6850.
USD/JPY inches towards 136.00 on higher-than-expected Unemployment data
The USD/JPY pair is aiming towards 136.00 as the Statistics Bureau of Japan has reported higher-than-expected Unemployment data.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles to defend $1,800 as DXY rebounds ahead of US ISM PMI
Gold Price (XAU/USD) holds onto the previous day’s bearish bias, despite taking rounds to the multi-day low surrounding $1,805 during Friday’s Asian session.
One of the most iconic American rappers is bullish on Ethereum despite recent price slump
Snoop Dogg and his son Champ Medici are one of the most prominent celebrities in the Ethereum NFT ecosystem. Dogg argues that the bear market is weeding out all the people who are not supposed to be in the space.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!