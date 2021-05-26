GBP/JPY: Sellers attack 154.00 on UK politics, Brexit headlines

- GBP/JPY takes offers inside a choppy range around 154.00.
- UK PM’s former aide blasts over covid performance, Irish fishermen, France renew Brexit fury as US warned Johnson.
- Japan is up for extending jobs support amid virus woes, extended emergencies.
- BOE’s Vlieghe, risk catalysts eyed for fresh impetus.
GBP/JPY fails to extend the previous day’s recovery moves while dropping back to 154.00 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair benefited from the risk-on mood on Wednesday before the British politics and Brexit headlines weighed down the quote amid a quiet trading session.
"It's completely crackers that someone like me should have been there, just the same as it's crackers that Boris Johnson was in there," said UK’s former top adviser Dominic Cummings, per Reuters. The ex-diplomat also criticized the government for falling “disastrously short” on covid.
Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports, “Irish fishermen are set to march on Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheal Martin's office today in protest of the "plight of the industry" since the UK's Brexit deal with the EU.” On the same line were chatters that French PM Emmanuel Macron tried to exploit the Brexit deal and the UK but the US warning to UK PM Boris Johnson, to uphold the Good Friday agreement, tops everything else.
On the other hand, the Japanese government is set to extend the job subsidies by the end of July, as Nikkei news, amid the prolonged coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and extended emergencies in the key prefectures including Tokyo.
It should, however, be noted that the global market sentiment was mildly positive amid receding fears of tapering, mainly tamed by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains after the modest positive closing by the Wall Street benchmarks.
Given the light calendar in Japan and the UK, BOE Policymaker, Dr. Gertjan Vlieghe’s will be the key to confirm BOE Governor Andrew Bailey’s bullish outlook.
Technical analysis
A 12-day-old symmetrical triangle between 154.10 and 153.90 restricts short-term GBP/JPY moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.05
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|153.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|153.11
|Daily SMA50
|151.78
|Daily SMA100
|148.68
|Daily SMA200
|143.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.46
|Previous Daily Low
|153.78
|Previous Weekly High
|154.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.54
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Off short-term support line to regain 1.2200
EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.2195, licking the previous day’s wounds, amid the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The currency-major pair refreshed the weekly bottom before bouncing off an ascending support line from May 17 on Wednesday.
GBP/USD poised to challenge the 1.4100 threshold
The GBP/USD pair remained under selling pressure and bottomed for the day at 1.4111, a fresh weekly low, consolidating nearby at the end of the American session.
Gold bulls tiring around $1,900 but daily support holds
Gold prices were struggling to hold the bid above $1,900 on Wednesday's New York session. The price of gold was lower on the day by 0.15% into the closing bell on Wall Street. All eyes turn to the month-end and the final key data releases in the US.
Increased stablecoin supply points to new crypto market rally
Bitcoin price stalls at the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Ethereum price surge from $2,000 stalls at the tactically important 50-day SMA. XRP price recaptures 2021 rising trend line and overcomes important price range.
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq surges 70 points; Larimar Therapeutics shares plummet
Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.13% to 34,358.03 while the NASDAQ rose 0.52% to 13,728.18. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.19% to 4,195.92.