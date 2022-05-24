Going forward, investors will focus on the Purchase Managers Index (PMI) numbers from the UK and Japan. The UK’s S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing and Services PMI are seen at 55.1 and 57.3, lower than the previously recorded figures of 55.8 and 58.9 respectively.

The bound bulls are also getting traction on expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of England (BOE) in June. The BOE is left with no other alternative than to elevate its interest rates in June monetary policy. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the UK area has climbed to 9%, which cannot be overlooked and needed to be contained as early as possible. The households in the pound area are facing the heat of advancing energy bills and food prices. In order to tame the galloping inflation, a jumbo rate hike announcement is expected from the BOE .

The pair has remained in the grip of bulls from the last week as the improved risk appetite of the market participants underpinned the risk-perceived currencies against the safe-assets.

The GBP/JPY pair has attracted some bids in the early Asian session after slipping to near 160.30 on higher-than-expected Jibun Bank Japan’s Manufacturing and Services PMI numbers. The Jibun Bank Manufacturing and Services PMI have landed at 53.2 and 51.7 against the prior print of 52 and 50.6 respectively. The cross witnessed a decent sell-off at open after failing to cross Monday’s highest traded price at 161.02.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.