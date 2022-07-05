GBP/JPY sees downside below 161.50 on soaring market mood and UK political jitters

- GBP/JPY may deliver more losses on slippage below 161.50 on negative market sentiment.
- The pound bulls have faced significant offers on political instability in the UK.
- The inflation outlook in Tokyo may accelerate on a broad-based decline in the Japanese yen.
The GBP/JPY pair is carry-forwarding the downside bias of Tuesday and is expected to extend losses after violating Tuesday’s low at 161.59. The cross has given a downside break of the minor consolidation formed in a narrow range of 161.27-161.46 in the early hour of Tokyo.
On Tuesday, the pound bears tested their two-day low at 161.57 after the warning commentary from the Bank of England (BOE). The statement from the Bank of England (BOE) that the outlook for the global economy has deteriorated materially and that volatility in the energy and raw materials cost is hinting at a significant risk of disruption, which could amplify economic shocks in the future as per ANZ Research, spooked the market sentiment.
This has escalated the recession fears in the global economy and stagflation fears in the UK economy as their inflation rate has climbed above 9%. This has underpinned the risk-off impulse in the worldwide market. Adding to that, market participants punished the sterling bulls on signs of political instability in their economy. The vice-chair of the UK Conservative Party, Bim Afolami, resigned and called for PM Boris Johnson to stand down. The event has added severe volatility to the asset.
On the Tokyo front, rising expectations for higher price pressures have infused fresh blood in the yen bulls. Seisaku Kameda, a former chief economist at the Bank of Japan (BOJ), said that the sharp decline in the yen on a broader note would lift the inflation outlook, and it may remain well above 2% this year.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.99
|Today Daily Change
|-2.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.36
|Today daily open
|164.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|165.41
|Daily SMA50
|162.77
|Daily SMA100
|160.76
|Daily SMA200
|157.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|164.75
|Previous Daily Low
|163.01
|Previous Weekly High
|166.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|161.58
|Previous Monthly High
|168.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|160
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|164.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|163.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|165.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|166.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards two-year low under 0.6800, focus on recession, Fed Minutes
AUD/USD remains pressured around the 25-month, fading bounce off 0.6761 near 0.6790 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair refreshed its multi-day low as the market’s fear of economic slowdown amplified the previous day.
USD/JPY offered in Tokyo open in bearish start to the day
USD/JPY is some 0.25% at the equities open in Tokyo. The bears are lurking in a risk-off setting and lower US yields are supporting a bid in the yen. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury fell 6bps to 2.82% into the early Asian session.
Gold oscillates below $1,770, downside looks likely ahead of Fed minutes
Gold price has turned sideways after displaying a vertical downside move. The precious metal is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of $1,763.90-1,771.37 in early Tokyo. The release of the FOMC minutes will provide further direction in the gold prices.
Cardano: Patience will save you from heartbreak
Cardano price, like other cryptocurrencies, coils in a triangular fashion. Cardano price could experience another sell-off. The swing lows established in June are unstable. Traders should also be hesitant to use the swing low on May 12 as a bullish invalidation level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!