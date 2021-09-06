GBP/JPY seen pushing towards 152.50 after downbeat US NFP

- GBP/JPY trades close to two-week high around 152.20.
- The US economy adds 235,000 jobs in August versus 750,000 expected.
- UK PM Johnson to push for a tax hike.
- Investors eye Japan’s Q2 GDP on Tuesday.
GBP/JPY is consolidating around 152.10 at the time of writing, after pushing towards 152.30 on Friday, as US jobs data disappoints.
The single currency prepares to push towards 152.50, a psychological hurdle.
The US benchmark index S&P 500 futures are trading lower around 4,528 down 0.16%, while the US 10-year yields are high around 1.326% at the time of writing.
An easing risk-on sentiment and rising yields are helping Cable to offset strength in the safe-haven Japanese yen.
On the macro front, the US Nonfarm Payrolls was a huge miss at 235,000 on Friday, largely due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.
The market was expecting a lower print especially after the ADP Manufacturing Employment data, but the actual print was far from consensus.
The US dollar index (DXY) slipped to 91.94 lows despite unemployment decreasing to 5.2% and July payrolls were revised to 1.053 million against 943,000.
The greenback slipped against all majors reversing its earlier gains against the Japanese yen. The GBP/JPY cross had pushed towards 152.30.
The Japanese yen was on the defensive as news of PM Suga’s resignation on September 30, came in during the Asian session. The major was quick to shrug off its earlier losses, on a dismal US NFP.
On the news front, UK PM Boris Johnson is said to be pushing for a tax hike to fund social care.
Despite the cabinet objections, he is said to have strong public support to raise national insurance for an increase in health and social care spending.
Moving forward, investors would keep an eye on Japan’s second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) set to be released on Tuesday, taking cues on further price action.
Technical levels
GBP/JPY is seen to be consolidating just below the 152.20 marks with immediate support at the 151.80 level.
A push above initial resistance around 152.30 will open the door to challenge next-in-line around the 152.50 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is the horse to watch this week, but did it already bolt?
EUR/USD is trading flat in a quiet start to the week with North America out for the day on holiday. The bulls are on top all the way to a current daily resistance and while the bearish bets are down for the greenback/
GBP/USD retreats from monthly highs amid higher US Treasury yields, UK PMI eyed
The GPD/USD pair prints minute losses on the first trading day of the week. The pair opened higher but failed to sustain the gains. US Dollar Index rebounds from the earlier lows but remains pressurized below 92.00. The sterling continues to track Brexit news, a tax hike on the cards.
EUR/USD is the horse to watch this week, but did it already bolt?
EUR/USD is trading flat in a quiet start to the week with North America out for the day on holiday. The bulls are on top all the way to a current daily resistance and while the bearish bets are down for the greenback/
Ripple could gain 35% if it breaches this key level
XRP price rallied after forming the third swing low on August 31. However, this upswing did not have enough momentum to breach a critical barrier. As Ripple continues to consolidate below this barrier, a massive rally awaits.
The week ahead: It's a jam-packed
Don't let the US holiday on Monday distract you. The first full week of September is jam-packed. The highlights include the ECB meeting and China's inflation. The Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada also meet.