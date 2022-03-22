GBP/JPY rockets above 160 for first time since 2016, now back to pre-Brexit levels

- GBP/JPY saw a historic rally on Tuesday, surging above resistance at 158.00 to hit more than five-year highs above 160.00.
- That marked a 1.9% gain, the best on-the-day rally since November 2020.
- Tuesday’s push higher takes the pair on-the-month gains to now nearly 4.0%, as higher stocks/yields hurt the yen.
GBP/JPY saw a historic rally on Tuesday, surging above a key long-term area of resistance around 158.00 to surpass 160.00 for the first time since June 2016. That marked a 1.9% gain, the best on-the-day rally since November 2020, on the day when Pfizer announced successful Covid-19 vaccine trial results. Tuesday’s push higher takes the pair on-the-month gains to now nearly 4.0% and means that GBP is, against the Japanese yen at least, back to its pre-Brexit levels.
A continued improvement in risk appetite in global equities coupled with a historic run higher in US and global bond yields as the Fed pivots hawkishly has had disastrous effects for the yen, which has been battered across the board, including versus GBP. But GBP/JPY’s on-the-month gains aren’t as strong as some of its other G10 peers like AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY, given 1) GBP is more exposed to economic weakness as a result of the Ukraine war and 2) GBP is still being help back by last week’s dovish BoE policy announcement.
Looking ahead, GBP/JPY trades may fear that the pair’s rally is getting a little overextended and if the recent rally in global equities and yields slows/reverses, the pair will likely see some profit-taking. The previous ceiling of 158.00 for 2021 and the start of 2022 may now have turned into a floor, with any retracement back to this area likely to be viewed as a good buying opportunity, assuming market conditions are still unfavorable to the risk appetite/yield sensitive yen. In terms of the economic calendar, UK Consumer Price Inflation and Retail Sales data for February and flash PMI data for March will be worth a watch, as well as remarks from various BoE policymakers throughout the week.
GBP/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.22
|Today Daily Change
|2.87
|Today Daily Change %
|1.82
|Today daily open
|157.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.21
|Daily SMA50
|155.14
|Daily SMA100
|154.07
|Daily SMA200
|153.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.51
|Previous Daily Low
|156.38
|Previous Weekly High
|157.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.92
|Previous Monthly High
|158.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh 2022 highs and heading towards 0.7500
The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.7460 region, holding on to substantial gains. The positive tone of European and American indexes backed the aussie, despite central banks’ imbalances.
EUR/USD retains tepid gains around 1.1030
Rallying stocks kept EUR/USD afloat, with the pair currently trading near a daily high of 1.1045. Ukraine-Russia crisis undermines demand for the shared currency.
XAU/USD takes on critical hourly resistance as USD stalls
The gold price is suffering a 0.7% blow on the day so far albeit stabilising above the lows made at the start of the US day. XAU/USD is trading at $1,921.48 after falling from $1,938 and meeting a low of $1,910.73.
Crypto bulls are back in town
Bullish moves on Tuesday, pushing BTC higher by more than 5%. ETH continues to go higher and higher, hitting and holding the $3K value area. XRP faces selling pressure after making new one-month highs.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.