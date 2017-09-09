GBP/JPY risk reversals: Bull trap?By Omkar Godbole
GBP/JPY has opened the week above the 200-DMA and rose to 143.06; the highest level since August 16.
The repeated failure on the part of the bears to push the pair below 141.00 handle last week finally made way for gains above the 200-DMA. However, the sentiment in the options market remains bearish.
1-month 25-delta risk reversals
Source: Reuters
- The chart shows the rebound from the August 24 low of 139.30 is accompanied by a drop in the risk reversals gauge from -1.725 to -2.1.
- The decline in the risk reversals gauge indicates the demand for Put options outstrips the demand for Calls. The sentiment is clearly bearish and points to a bull trap in the GBP/JPY cross.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.