GBP/JPY revisits sub-139.00 levels on fading odds of Brexit deal

GBP/JPY falls back below 139.00 on falling odds of Brexit trade deal.

UK sources say no progress, but process not closed.

UK's PM Johnson will travel to Brussels to break impasse.

Asian desks are offering British Pound and pushing GBP/JPY back below 139.00 on vanishing odds of a trade deal between the UK and the European Union (EU).

The pair is currently trading at 138.88, representing a 0.21% decline on the day, having dipped from 139.88 to 137.90 on Tuesday.

On Monday, a British official warned talks could collapse unless negotiators make progress in the next few hours. According to Bloomberg, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out the possibility of talks continuing next year.

The Guardian reported late Monday that Johnson would make a trip in an 11th-hour effort to break the impasse, giving hopes of a deal on trade and security. So far, however, that has failed to invite buying pressure for the pound. GBP/JPY's bounce from Monday's low of 137.90 ran out of steam near 139.19 early today. The pair will likely pick up a strong bid if the two sides make tangible progress.

Technical levels