- GBP/JPY picks up bids during the four-day uptrend after final prints of UK Q2 GDP.
- UK Q2 GDP improved to 0.2% QoQ, 4.4% YoY, Current Account deficit shrank as well.
- Yields cheer recession woes, hawkish bias of the major central banks.
- Risk catalysts eyed for further directions, bulls need validation from UK headlines, technicals.
GBP/JPY fails to cheer upbeat UK data as it fades the upside momentum, declining to 160.85 on early Friday morning in London. In doing so, the cross-currency pair also ignores firmer US Treasury yields. The reason could be linked to Japan’s stimulus and the market’s cautious mood.
UK’s final reading of the second quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) GDP improved to 0.2% QoQ versus -0.1% previous forecasts while the YoY figures increased to 4.4% versus 2.9% prior estimations. Further details suggest that the UK’s Q2 Current Account deficit eased to £-33.768B compared to £-43.8B market forecasts and £-43.875B prior (revised from £-51.3B).
It should be observed that the US 10-year Treasury yields remain firmer around 3.80% during the seven-week uptrend despite reversing from the 12-year on Wednesday.
Behind the firmer yields could be the fears surrounding global recession and the hawkish commentary from the key central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England (BOE) and the European Central Bank (ECB), despite the recently downbeat economics and supply crunch fears. Additionally, the chatters over China’s inability to tame recession woes and the UK’s fears of more economic pain due to the latest fiscal policies should have favored the US Treasury yields.
Other than the aforementioned catalysts, headlines suggesting more stimulus from Japan, as signaled by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno earlier in the day, as well as the upbeat Japan data. That said, Japan reported a decline in the Unemployment Rate to 2.5% in August while Industrial Production reversed the previous contraction of 2.0% with 5.1% YoY growth. Further, Retail Trade also improved to 4.1% YoY compared to 2.8% expected and 2.4% prior.
Looking forward, GBP/JPY traders should pay attention to the risk catalysts, namely the updates surrounding economic transition, the central banks’ moves and the ones from Russia, for clear directions. That said, the yields are likely to keep the pair buyers hopeful should the British policymakers manage to convince markets of their capacity to revive the UK economy.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the 200-SMA, around 160.45 by the press time, enables the GBP/JPY pair to poke the 162.10 hurdle comprising a 13-day-old resistance line and the 21-DMA. That said, the receding bearish bias of the MACD and recently firmer RSI (14) also favor buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|160.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.19
|Daily SMA50
|162.35
|Daily SMA100
|162.92
|Daily SMA200
|160.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|160.65
|Previous Daily Low
|155.61
|Previous Weekly High
|164.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.45
|Previous Monthly High
|163.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|158.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|167.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9800 following two-day rebound
EUR/USD stays relatively quiet above 0.9800 during the European trading hours on Friday after having registered strong gains in the previous two days. Investors await HICP inflation data from the euro area and the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index data from the US.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.1100 after UK data
Following Thursday's impressive upsurge, GBP/USD trades in a relatively tight range above 1.1100 early Friday. The data from the UK revealed that the GDP grew at an annualized rate of 4.4% in the second quarter, compared to the market expectation for an expansion of 2.9%.
Gold needs to make it through $1,674-75 hurdle to confirm a bottom
Gold struggles to capitalize on its goodish rebound from more than a two-year low touched earlier this week and oscillates in a range through the Asian session on Friday. The US dollar languishes near the weekly low and is a key factor in offering some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Ethereum Classic bulls take charge, a retest of $30 on the cards
Ethereum Classic price ranges with no directional bias in sight. This trend could continue unless Bitcoin price decides to do something. Regardless, investors should prepare for a minor downtrend before ETC rallies.
BABA sheds 5% as audit issues arise, market tanks
Alibaba (BABA) stock has lost more ground early Thursday after Bloomberg released a story saying that the auditing activity taking place in Hong Kong of US-listed Chinese companies is off to an uneven start.