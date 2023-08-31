GBP/JPY retreats toward 185.50 on upbeat Japanese economic data

The decline in US Treasury yields persists, leading to a weakening of the US Dollar (USD). Consequently, this trend is bolstering the Japanese Yen (JPY), which could contribute to putting pressure on the GBP/JPY pair. The yield on a 10-year US bond reached a low point of 4.08% during the previous session, and it is currently trading at 4.11%.

On the other hand, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy settings. This stance could potentially deter sellers from making aggressive bets around the pair. Additionally, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stated last week that the underlying inflation in Japan is slightly below the 2% target. This suggests that the central bank might maintain the dovish approach until the next summer.

However, the GBP/JPY pair enjoyed upward strength during the week due to the support for the hawkish stance by the Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent. Broadbent emphasized the need for higher rates due to the wage pressure at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

GBP/JPY retreats from the previous gains, currently trading lower around 185.60 during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair is facing downward pressure due to the upbeat Japan’s economic data. As said, Large Retailer Sales for July improved to 6.0% from the previous 4.1% figure. While Retail Trade (YoY) for the said month, rose to 6.8%, against the market consensus of 5.4% swinging from the 5.6% prior.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.