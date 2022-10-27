- GBP/JPY steadies after reversing from a six-year high, bears struggle to keep the reins.
- Treasury yields brace for the first weekly loss in 11 amid mixed signals from US data, ECB’s Lagardge.
- Sellers also cheer reduction in the UK’s political optimism as British macros lack in number.
- BOJ is likely to keep the monetary policy unchanged but inflation forecasts will be crucial for JPY moves.
GBP/JPY remains sidelined around 169.00, following a U-turn from an 80-month high, as traders await the key Bank of Japan (BOJ) Monetary Policy Meeting decision on Friday.
The cross-currency snapped a three-day uptrend while reversing from a multi-year high the previous day. The pullback move, however, stalls of late.
In addition to the pre-BOJ anxiety, the downbeat Treasury yields and a lack of major positives from the UK could also be held responsible for the GBP/JPY pair’s latest weakness.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped to a two-week low on Thursday after the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) failed to impress bond traders. On the same line were mixed comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde. That said, Japan’s 10-year government bond yields (JGBs) dropped 4.0% on Thursday after refreshing a four-month high during the mid-week.
It’s worth noting that the chatters surrounding a likely shift in the BOJ’s inflation outlook and Japan’s meddling to defend the yen, despite any acceptance from policymakers in Tokyo, could also be linked to the GBP/JPY pair’s recent weakness.
Furthermore, an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine tension and recently easing pressure on the Bank of England (BOE), especially after Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister and the British activity numbers for October came in softer, also exert downside pressure on the quote.
Moving on, all eyes are on the BOJ’s verdict even if the Japanese central bank is likely to keep the six-year-old monetary policy intact. The reason could be attributed to the hopes of an upward revision to the inflation forecasts and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s exit in 2023.
Also read: Bank of Japan Preview: Time to start with subtle changes in the monetary policy?
Should the BOJ refrain from any surprises, while the economic predictions also remain dull, the GBP/JPY pair may reverse the latest pullback move.
Technical analysis
Although the RSI (14) and MACD both suggest that the buyers are running out of steam, a 12-day-old support line challenges the GBP/JPY bears around 168.60.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|169.14
|Today Daily Change
|-1.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63%
|Today daily open
|170.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|165.26
|Daily SMA50
|163.37
|Daily SMA100
|163.66
|Daily SMA200
|161.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|170.6
|Previous Daily Low
|169.33
|Previous Weekly High
|170.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.95
|Previous Monthly High
|167.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|170.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|169.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|169.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|168.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|168.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|170.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|171.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|172.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USDJPY consolidates ahead of the BOJ policy decision
The USDJPY barely slumps as the Asian Pacific session begins, following a trading day where a strong US Dollar spurred by positive data from the United States was not enough to derail the Japanese Yen, which held to gains, even though they were minimal.
AUD/USD drops sharply from 0.6500 as risk-on profile fades, Michigan CSI eyed
The AUD/USD pair has witnessed a steep fall after failing to cross the psychological hurdle of 0.6500 in the late New York session. The asset has attempted to cross the 0.6500 resistance multiple times and a spree of failures strengthened the resistance level.
EUR/USD keeps pullback from 100-DMA near 0.9950
EUR/USD holds lower ground following a U-turn from the monthly high, making rounds to 0.9965-70 during early Friday morning in Asia. The major currency pair refreshed the six-week high the previous day before the 100-DMA probed bulls.
Gold attempts stabilization above $1,660 as hawkish Fed bets trim
Gold price has turned sideways in the early Tokyo session after wild gyrations in New York. The precious metal is focusing on establishment above $1,660.00 despite a firmer recovery in the mighty US dollar index (DXY).
Bank of Japan: Time to start with subtle changes in the monetary policy? Premium
The BOJ will announce its decision on Friday. The central bank has maintained, up to these days, the ultra-loose monetary policy decided in 2016, which implies leaving the main interest rate at -0.1% and a yield-curve control that aims to keep the yield of the 10-year government bond at around 0%.