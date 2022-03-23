GBP/JPY retreats sharply from multi-year top, slides to fresh daily low around 160.00 mark

- GBP/JPY witnessed an intraday turnaround from the multi-year peak touched earlier this Wednesday.
- The downfall was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some selling around the British pound.
- Modest pullback in the equity markets benefitted the safe-haven JPY and contributed to the decline.
The GBP/JPY cross surrendered its intraday gains to the multi-year peak and dropped to a fresh daily low, back closer to the 160.00 mark during the early part of the European session.
The cross built on the previous day's blowout rally and gained some follow-through traction through the first half of the trading on Wednesday. This marked the fourth successive day of a positive move - also the eight in the previous nine - and was sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the Japanese yen.
Despite worries about the economic impact of the war in Ukraine, an extended sell-off in the bond markets continued driving flows toward big tech and other beaten-down stocks. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that weighed on safe-haven JPY and pushed the GBP/JPY cross to its highest level since May 2016.
Spot prices, however, struggled to find acceptance above the 161.00 round figure amid the emergence of some selling around the British pound. The fact that the Bank of England had softened its language around the need for future rate hikes at the last week's meeting held back the GBP bulls from placing fresh bets.
On the economic data front, the UK Office for National Statistics reported that the headline CPI accelerated to the highest since March 1992 and came in at 6.2% YoY in February. This was above the expected rise to 5.9% from the 5.5% reported in the previous month, though failed to provide impetus to sterling.
Apart from this, a modest pullback in the equity markets extended some support to the JPY and further contributed to the GBP/JPY pair's sharp intraday slide of nearly 100 pips from the daily peak. Traders now look forward to BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's remarks at the BIS innovation summit for some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|160.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.41
|Daily SMA50
|155.2
|Daily SMA100
|154.12
|Daily SMA200
|153.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|160.25
|Previous Daily Low
|157.25
|Previous Weekly High
|157.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.92
|Previous Monthly High
|158.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|158.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
