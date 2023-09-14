GBP/JPY retreats from weekly top, slides to 183.70 area amid reviving JPY demand

- GBP/JPY meets with a fresh supply and snaps a two-day winning streak to the weekly high.
- Bets that the BoJ will drop its negative interest rate policy boost the JPY and exert pressure.
- Speculations that the BoE is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle contribute to the decline.
The GBP/JPY cross comes under some renewed selling pressure during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day winning streak to the weekly high, around the 184.35-184.40 area touched the previous day. The cross drops to a fresh daily low, around the 183.70 area in the last hour and is pressured by a goodish pickup in demand for the Japanese Yen (JPY).
The recent sell-off in the Japanese government bonds (JGB), triggered by the possibility of an early end to the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) negative interest rate policy, turns out to be a key factor underpinning the JPY. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB rose to its highest level since January 2014 on Tuesday in reaction to BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's hawkish comments over the weekend. In an interview with Yomiuri newspaper, Ueda signalled that hiking interest rate is among the options available if the BoJ becomes confident that prices and wages will keep going up sustainably.
Apart from this, speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle contribute to the British Pound's (GBP) relative underperformance and exert additional pressure on the GBP/JPY cross. The Office for National Statistics reported that Britain’s economy shrank at the quickest pace in seven months, by 0.5% in July, suggesting that the UK economy is losing momentum in the wake of a sharp rise in borrowing costs and reviving recession fears. This comes on top of signs that the UK labour market is cooling and reaffirms market expectations.
The aforementioned negative factors, to a larger extent, overshadow the disappointing Japanese macro data, which does little to lend any support to the GBP/JPY cross. In fact, the Cabinet Office reported that Japan's core machinery orders fell more than expected, by 1.1% in July, in the wake of sluggish global growth and a slowdown in China. This comes on the back of several other indicators over recent weeks, indicating soft demand overseas and at home, and points to a difficult period ahead for the world's third-largest economy.
The muted market reaction, however, suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/JPY cross is to the downside. Hence, a subsequent slide back towards the 183.00 round figure, en route to a one-month low around the 182.70-182.65 region, looks like a distinct possibility. In the absence of any relevant macro data from the UK, the ECB-infused volatility in the markets might provide some impetus to the cross and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|183.77
|Today Daily Change
|-0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|184.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|184.68
|Daily SMA50
|183.14
|Daily SMA100
|179.18
|Daily SMA200
|170.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|184.39
|Previous Daily Low
|183.2
|Previous Weekly High
|185.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|183.07
|Previous Monthly High
|186.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|183.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|183.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|182.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|182.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|184.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|185.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
